Mayo goalkeeper Clarke retires after 20 years on senior football squad

David Clarke in action for Mayo against Tipperary last December.

LONG-SERVING MAYO goalkeeper David Clarke has announced his inter-county retirement after 20 years involvement with the senior squad.

Clarke revealed today he was bringing his career to a close with his last appearance occuring in December’s All-Ireland final loss against Dublin.

The Ballina Stephenites club man won eight Connacht titles, two National Leagues and two All-Star awards during his senior career. He joined the senior squad in 2001, made his league debut in 2002 and his championship bow arrived in 2005.

The 37-year-old also claimed underage honours in Connacht with Mayo at minor level (2000 & 2001) and U21 (2001, 2003 and 2004) while he won an All-Ireland medal with his club on St Patrick’s Day in 2005.

Clarke released to Mayo GAA to announce his decision.

Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from Mayo senior football team. I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience.

“I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was U16, minor, U21 and senior. I’d like to give a special mention to my goalkeeper coaches Eugene Lavin, Peter Burke and Tom Higgins who helped bring out the best in me.”

Clarke also paid tribute to his family, his club Ballina Stephenites and his work colleagues in An Garda Síochána while hailing the Mayo fans and his team-mates.