BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

Mayo goalkeeper Clarke retires after 20 years on senior football squad

Clarke had been part of the Mayo senior squad since 2001.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Jan 2021, 12:21 PM
32 minutes ago 4,631 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5315503
David Clarke in action for Mayo against Tipperary last December.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
David Clarke in action for Mayo against Tipperary last December.
David Clarke in action for Mayo against Tipperary last December.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LONG-SERVING MAYO goalkeeper David Clarke has announced his inter-county retirement after 20 years involvement with the senior squad.

Clarke revealed today he was bringing his career to a close with his last appearance occuring in December’s All-Ireland final loss against Dublin.

The Ballina Stephenites club man won eight Connacht titles, two National Leagues and two All-Star awards during his senior career. He joined the senior squad in 2001, made his league debut in 2002 and his championship bow arrived in 2005.

The 37-year-old also claimed underage honours in Connacht with Mayo at minor level (2000 & 2001) and U21 (2001, 2003 and 2004) while he won an All-Ireland medal with his club on St Patrick’s Day in 2005.

Clarke released to Mayo GAA to announce his decision.

Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from Mayo senior football team. I have lived my dream and taken so much from the experience. 

“I want to thank all of my past managers, coaches, medical staff and county board officials, from when I was U16, minor, U21 and senior. I’d like to give a special mention to my goalkeeper coaches Eugene Lavin, Peter Burke and Tom Higgins who helped bring out the best in me.”

Clarke also paid tribute to his family, his club Ballina Stephenites and his work colleagues in An Garda Síochána while hailing the Mayo fans and his team-mates.

To the Mayo

 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie