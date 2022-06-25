Mayo edge out Kingdom to book spot in all-Connacht championship decider

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football semi-final

Mayo 1-8

Kerry 0-9

Kevin Egan at O’Connor Park

THE 2022 ELECTRIC Ireland All-Ireland minor football championship final will be an all-Connacht affair.

A combination of a first-half goal against the run of play from Ronan Clarke, a black card for Donagh O’Sullivan coming up to half-time, and three outstanding saves from goalkeeper David Dolan pushed Mayo over the line in a thrilling, if not high-quality, semi-final at O’Connor Park in Tullamore this afternoon.

Mayo had been hugely impressive at the same venue in the quarter-finals, racking up 3-18 in a shootout against Kildare, but that form was nowhere to be seen this afternoon as star forward Niall Hurley was locked down by Maidhcí Lynch, while no other Mayo forward scored more than once from play.

Their stars were all at the other end of the field, where John MacMonagle and Lorcan Silke were particularly impressive, though the man-of-the-match accolade must surely go to Dolan.

Kerry monopolised possession but struggled to make it count on the scoreboard, and their 0-3 to 0-1 lead could have been much more were it not for a series of poor wides.

They were rocked on their feet further when a free-kicked looked to be going wide, but was fielded by Ronan Clarke and the full forward duly drove past his marker and slipped the ball underneath Shay O’Meara from a tight angle.

The response from the Kingdom was exemplary, as Odhrán Ferris levelled the game with a majestic point from the right wing, Cormac Dillon put them in front with a point that could have been a goal but for an excellent David Dolan save, then the dancing feet of Paddy Lane made it 0-6 to 1-1.

Just when it looked as if Kerry had steadied the ship, a seemingly innocuous Mayo possession in their own half-back line led to Donagh O’Sullivan getting a black card for a body check, and the absence of the Dromid Pearses man robbed Kerry of one of their most industrious middle third players.

Mayo duly made hay, scoring four in a row before half time, including excellent points from James Maheady and Jack Keane, adding a fifth through a Ronan Clarke free before O’Sullivan returned to the field early in the second half.

The game’s second decisive moment was next, a remarkable save from David Dolan. Paddy Lane’s trickery was again on show as he spun out from two tackles to put himself clean through on goal, and it looked as if the Austin Stacks player had picked out the top corner with his shot. Dolan’s positioning was perfect however and he deflected the ball onto the post and gathered it at the second attempt, drawing a huge roar from the Mayo supporters in the stand.

Substitute Darragh O’Connor – as distinct from the Kenmare player of the same name who started the game and opened the scoring – fired over the next point from close range, but there was a spring in Mayo’s step now, as players like Luke Feeney, Diarmuid Duffy and Dara Hurley grew increasingly influential in the middle third. However while Keaveney and Clarke added points, they also registered some very poor wides, allowing Kerry to stay in the game.

Kerry's Eddie Healy tackles Paul Gilmore of Mayo. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Donagh O’Sullivan cut the gap to three and Lane added another from a late free, but anything less than a green flag was unlikely to be enough at this stage of the contest, and while Colm Browne had a chance from a narrow angle to be his county’s hero, he too found David Dolan too hard to beat, and one more excellent stop from the Balla custodian saw his team over the line.

Scorers for Mayo: Ronan Clarke 1-3 (0-3f), Cathal Keaveney 0-2 (0-1f), James Maheady 0-1 Dara Hurley 0-1, Jack Keane 0-1.

Advertisement

Scorers for Kerry: Donagh O’Sullivan 0-2, Cormac Dillon 0-2 (0-1f), Paddy Lane 0-2 (0-1f), Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare, 0-1), Odhrán Ferris 0-1, Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort, 0-1).

Mayo:

1. David Dolan (Balla)

4. Lorcan Silke (Westport)

3 John MacMonagle (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Rio Mortimer (Claremorris)

5. Liam Maloney (Cil Chómain)

6. Colm McHale (Bohola Moy Davitts)

7. Paul Gilmore (Claremorris)

8. Jack Keane (Hollymount/Carramore)

9. Luke Feeney (Ballina Stephenites)

10. James Maheady (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

11. Dara Hurley (Claremorris)

12. Diarmuid Duffy (Ballinrobe)

13. Cathal Keaveney (Parke Keelogues Crimlin)

14. Ronan Clarke (Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Niall Hurley (Claremorris)

Subs: Oliver Armstrong (Knockmore) for Keane (46), Zac Collins (Islandeady) for Maheady (46), Seán O’Dowd (Kilmovee Shamrocks) for Gilmore (54), Oisín Cronin (Balla) for D Hurley (54), Adam Boukioud (Bohola Moy Davitts) for McHale (60+2).

Kerry:

1. Shay O’Meara (Dr. Crokes)

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

2. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr. Crokes)

6. Colm Browne (Austin Stacks)

3. Liam Evans (Keel)

7. Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

4. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna)

9. Evan Doyle (Ballyduff)

5. Eddie Healy (Listowel Emmets)

15. Odhrán Ferris (Ardfert)

14. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

10. Niall Collins (Ballymcelligott)

13. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks)

12. Jack Clifford (St. Michael’s/Foilmore)

11. Cormac Dillon (Duagh)

Subs: Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort) for Collins (37), Ian O’Sullivan (St. Michael’s/Foilmore) for Boyle (47), John Burke (Laune Rangers) for Ferris (54), Rúairí Burke (Castleisland Desmonds) for D O’Connor (Kenmare, 56), Tomás Ashe (Annascaul) for Clifford (60).

Referee: Séamus Mulhare (Laois)