Tyrone crowned All-Ireland champions with key second-half goals taking them past Mayo

The Ulster winners finished with five points to spare in Croke Park.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 6:56 PM
Tyrone 2-14

Mayo 0-15 

THE TEAM THAT looked on the verge of withdrawing from the championship four weeks ago, have been crowned the best football side in the land as the 2021 season draws to a close.

aidan-oshea-competes-in-the-air-with-brian-kennedy Aidan O'Shea competes in the air with Brian Kennedy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Tyrone’s fourth Sam Maguire triumph, their first since 2008, has arrived after a remarkable revival this summer. They were too clinical and ruthless in this final for Mayo, second-half goals from Cathal McShane and Darren McCury proving critical in swinging the game their way.

It was another harrowing final experience for Mayo, all the more so due to the bunch of goal opportunities that they failed to convert, Ryan O’Donoghue seeing his second-half penalty brush against the upright before going wide.

More to follow…

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 1-4 (0-2f), Cathal McShane 1-0, Niall Morgan 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Niall Sludden 0-2, Pádraig Hampsey, Peter Harte (0-1 mark), Kieran McGeary, Mattie Donnelly, Darragh Canavan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: Ryan O’Donoghue 0-8 (0-7f), Tommy Conroy 0-2, Robbie Hennelly (0-1f), Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan, Stephen Coen, Kevin McLoughlin 0-1 each.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran), 4. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland – captain).

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán), 6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 5. Tiarnan McCann (Killyclogher),

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

12. Niall Sludden (Dromore), 11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe), 10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Conor McKenna (Eglish).

Subs

24. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Roe O’Neills) for Donnelly (44)

18. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciarán) for O’Neill (53)

22. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán) for Kennedy (56)

19. Paul Donaghy (Dungannon) for McKenna (66)

21. Tiarnan McCann (Killyclogher) for Kilpatrick (73)

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), 3. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 19. Oisín Mullen (Kilmaine), 4. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber), 13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy – captain), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Subs

7. Enda Hession (Garrymore) for Plunkett (half-time)

21. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina) for O’Hora (52)

24. Darren Coen (Hollymount-Carramore) for Walsh (58)

25. Aidan Orme (Knockmore) for Loftus (65)

26. James Carr (Ardagh) for McLoughlin (74)

 

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

