Monday 16 September, 2019
Mbappe and Cavani set to miss PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

All eyes on Neymar.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Sep 2019, 8:43 PM
Edinson Cavani celebrates a PSG goal with Kylian Mbappe
Edinson Cavani celebrates a PSG goal with Kylian Mbappe
Edinson Cavani celebrates a PSG goal with Kylian Mbappe

KYLIAN MBAPPE AND Edinson Cavani are set to miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League meeting with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed today that the attacking duo are unlikely to resume first-team training until the end of this week.

Neither player has featured since suffering muscle strains in the 4-0 defeat of Toulouse last month.

It means Neymar, who scored on his return to the first team on Saturday after being left out amid the uncertainty over his future during the transfer window, and Mauro Icardi will likely lead the line at Parc des Princes.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the other option at head coach Thomas Tuchel’s disposal.

Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba will also miss the visit of Zinedine Zidane’s side as they continue to recover from injury problems.

