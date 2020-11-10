BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 10 November 2020
McDonald links up with fellow Louth man Rob Kearney at the Western Force

The 21-year-old scrum-half previously played for the Perth-based club.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 9:13 AM
53 minutes ago 2,209 Views 1 Comment
McDonald made four Super Rugby appearances this year.

THE WESTERN FORCE have confirmed the signing of a second Louth man ahead of the 2021 season.

21-year-old scrum-half Michael McDonald has re-joined from the Waratahs and is looking forward to playing alongside Rob Kearney.

The Cooley Peninsula pair are at very different stages of their careers but both will be aiming to help the Force to make big improvements next year.

Carlingford man McDonald initially played rugby with Dundalk RFC but moved to Australia with his parents at the age 0f 13 and subsequently rose through the ranks to star for the Australia U20s last year, helping them into the final of the World Championship in Argentina.

Having spent his teenage years in Perth, McDonald – who remains Irish-qualified for now – also featured for the Western Force in the Global Rapid Rugby competition but made a move to the Waratahs ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The talented scrum-half made four replacement appearances for Rob Penney’s side this year in Super Rugby and Super Rugby AU but has now decided to make a return to the Force, where he will link up with Kearney ahead of the 2021 season.

34-year-old Kearney’s time with Leinster and Ireland officially came to an end in September but rather than retiring, he has opted to take up a contract with the Force for their 2021 season. McDonald is excited about the prospect of playing with him.

“It’s a dream come true to potentially line up for the club alongside Rob Kearney,” said McDonald.

“As a kid I watched him play for Ireland and Leinster for years. I’m really looking forward to learning as much as I can from him.”

Rated as a big prospect in Australian rugby, McDonald will now hope to push his career forward with this return to the Force.

“It means the world to me to be back in Perth and with the Force. I absolutely love the place, so to be given the opportunity to pull the Force jersey on again is amazing.

“I’m very passionate about this club. I grew up supporting and watching the Western Force since moving to Australia from Ireland when I was 13.”

Murray Kinsella
    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie