Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement

Lally's late score helps Royals secure a draw against Armagh and advance to the quarters

Aimee Mackin shone for Armagh but the Ulster county couldn’t hold onto their lead.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 6:29 PM
39 minutes ago 827 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5794703
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

Meath 0-9

Armagh 0-9

By Deniese O’Flaherty

ORLAGH LALLY SALVAGED a draw for Meath as the reigning champions advanced to the quarter-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship despite being held to a draw by Armagh.

Lally hit a fine effort in the 54th minute and despite both sides having possession in the final exchanges neither could find a winner at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

It was a case of two heavyweights colliding in this Group B Round 2 clash and that’s exactly how it panned out. Armagh will be disappointed they didn’t see the game out; for large periods their defence was resolute and kept the lively Meath forwards very quiet.

Aimee Mackin was in fantastic form in the opening half. She got the first score of the game in the fourth minute when she pointed a free. She then hit a long-range effort and in the eleventh minute fired over her third point. Meath’s first score came from Lally in the 13th minute.

A fine Mackin free restored Armagh’s three-point lead before Aimee Mackin and Kelly Mallon combined, with Meath keeper Monica McGuirk and her defence scrambling to stop Aimee Mackin from finding the back of the net.

The lead was cut to one point in the 26th minute but a neat point from Aimee Mackin just before the break saw Armagh lead 0-6 to 0-4.

aoibhin-cleary-and-aime-mackin-challenge-for-the-ball Aoibhin Cleary and Aime Mackin compete. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Both sides were guilty of poor shot selection at the start of the second half. The first score came in the 37th minute when Mallon hit over a free. Two Meath points cut the gap to one in the 39th minute but Armagh replied with fine points from Blaithin Mackin and Niamh Coleman.

Vikki Wall tested Armagh goalkeeper Anna Carr before points from Stacey Grimes (free), substitute Kelsey Nesbitt and Lally drew the holders level, in the 54th minute. Monica McGuirk kept her goal intact with an excellent stop moments later.

As the clock ticked down both teams had time on the ball but couldn’t muster up a winner. The Orchard County were awarded two late frees but decided to play the ball short and it came to nothing.

Scorers – Meath: E Duggan 0-2 (1f), S Grimes 0-2 (2f), O Lally 0-2, A Leahy 0-1, V Wall 0-1 (1f), K Nesbitt 0-1.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Armagh: A Mackin 0-5 (1f), K Mallon 0-2 (2f), B Mackin 0-1, N Coleman 0-1.

MEATH: M McGuirk; A Sheridan, MK Lynch, O Duff; M Byrne, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, A Leahy; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: N Gallogly for Leahy (51), K Nesbitt for M Byrne (51), O Byrne for O’Shaughnessy (56).

ARMAGH: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon; E Lavery, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon.

Subs: T Grimes for Lavery (30), N Reel for McCoy (30), A Clarke for C Marley (53), A Lennon for Mallon (57)

Referee: G McMahon (Mayo).

About the author:

About the author
Deniese O'Flaherty

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie