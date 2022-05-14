Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 14 May 2022
Advertisement

Star forward hits 1-7 as Meath set up Leinster final date with Dublin

The Royals were comfortable winners over Westmeath in Páirc Tailteann this afternoon.

By Aisling Clery Saturday 14 May 2022, 6:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,701 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5764217
Stacey Grimes top-scored for the Royals.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stacey Grimes top-scored for the Royals.
Stacey Grimes top-scored for the Royals.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meath 3-15

Westmeath 1-6

STACEY GRIMES HIT 1-7 as Meath set up a 2022 TG4 Leinster Senior Final clash against Dublin on 28 May with a comfortable win against Westmeath in Páirc Tailteann.

Meath were 1-7 to 0-2 to the good at half time and second-half goals from Niamh Gallogly and substitute Ciara Smyth ensured the win for the reigning All-Ireland champions. Westmeath showed great resilience with Sarah Dillon hitting 1-5 of Michael Finneran squad’s tally.

Westmeath got the best of the start, but Sarah Dillon’s effort fell into Monica McGuirk’s waiting arms and on the resumption, Kelsey Nesbitt grabbed the first score for the Royals in the second minute. Sarah Dillon levelled matters from a free a minute later but Vikki Wall’s first point from play nulled that score.

Stacey Grimes converted a free on seven minutes but Ciara Blundell brought Westmeath back to within a point after Kelley Boyce-Jordan overturned possession in the centre of the field and a quick exchange with Sarah Dillon sent Blundell through for her score.

Vikki Wall converted a free on 18 minutes and a minute later Meath found the net when Stacey Grimes converted a penalty after Kelsey Nesbitt was fouled. Meath finished the half strongly. Sarah Wall, making her return to senior action since injury forced her off in the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate final, hit a beautiful point off her left boot to push Meath into a 1-5 to 0-2 lead.

A Stacey Grimes brace, one from play and a free, summed up the action in the first half as Meath led by 1-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Orlagh Lally hit Meath’s opening score of the second half and the Royals pushed further ahead when Niamh Gallogly hit Meath’s second goal on 35 minutes. Maire O’Shaughnessy found Gallogly and while the initial shot was saved by Westmeath ‘keeper Aoife O’Donnell, Gallogly was first to the ball and she made no mistake the second time around.

Bridgetta Lynch pointed before a two Sarah Dillon frees reduced the deficit. However, Meath upped the gears and 1-5 unanswered in a 10-minute spell ensured victory for Eamonn Murray’s side. Grimes was central to that, hitting three points; two of which were frees before substitute Ciara Smyth made an immediate impact hitting 1-2 in quick succession.

To their credit, Westmeath continued to chase their opposition and Sarah Dillon pointed once more from play before converting a 55th-minute penalty. Grimes and Dillon did swap scores from frees once more, but Meath had done enough to seal a Leinster Final date with Dublin on 28 May.

The counties’ ever-growing rivalry will be renewed at Croke Park, the final forming a double-header with the men’s decider.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Scorers for Meath: S Grimes 1-7 (5f, pen), C Smyth 1-2, N Gallogly 1-0, V Wall 0-2 (1f), K Nesbitt 0-1, S Wall 0-1, B Lynch 0-1, O Lally 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: S Dillon 1-5 (4f, pen), C Blundell 0-1.

MEATH: M McGuirk, A Sheridan, K Newe, O Duff, N Gallogly, E Troy, S Wall, M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally, M Thynne, K Nesbitt, O Byrne, V Wall, S Grimes, B Lynch.
Subs: Aoibheann Leahy for Troy (36), E White for Nesbitt (37), C Smyth for Byrne (40), M Byrne for V Wall (44), O Gore for Lally (49)

WESTMEATH: A O’Donnell, M Fagan, M Scally, F Coyle, N Nolan, A Alford, C Kelly, V Carr, T Dillon, C Blundell (C), S Dillon, K Boyce-Jordan, K Hegarty, K Giles, L Power.
Subs: A O’Malley for Hegarty (46), S Buckley for Nolan (51), S Mulvihill for Giles (53), S Lyons for Blundell (56), M McDonald for Boyce-Jordan (56)

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois)

About the author:

About the author
Aisling Clery

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie