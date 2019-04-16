This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi in 'perfect shape' as he bids to end quarter-final drought

The 31-year-old has not scored at this stage of the competition since 2013.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 12:17 AM
32 minutes ago 293 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4593619
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

LIONEL MESSI IS fully fit to face Manchester United and ready to end his long drought in the Champions League quarter-finals, according to Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Star forward Messi skipped the weekend draw against Huesca after an accidental elbow from Chris Smalling left him with a bloody nose and a bruised eye at Old Trafford last week.

The La Liga club returned from Manchester with a 1-0 advantage, giving them a useful cushion as they look to seal their progression at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Messi’s presence in the starting XI serves as a significant boost but the 31-year-old has not scored at this stage of the competition since 2013, a streak spanning 12 quarter-final appearances.

“That means he’s closer to scoring again,” Valverde replied at Monday’s media conference when asked about Messi’s barren run.

“Statistics tell you about the past, but not the future. We don’t know what’s going to happen and that’s an incentive for everyone.

He’s fine after the knock he had. He’s in perfect shape for tomorrow.”

Ousmane Dembele, an unused substitute in the first leg, is in contention to join Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona’s attack.

The 21-year-old France winger completed over an hour on his return from a hamstring injury against Huesca and could start on Tuesday.

“He didn’t play for four weeks but he will be able to participate in this game,” Valverde said.

“We’re not sure for how long. He played for around 70 minutes the other day and played well. He might start and he might not.”

Much of the belief that United can overturn the first-leg deficit has centred on the Premier League club’s impressive last-16 fightback against Paris Saint-Germain, as well as their famous triumph over Bayern Munich in the 1999 final when now-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored a stoppage-time winner at Camp Nou.

Valverde, however, cares little for the influence of history.

I’m more about writing my own destiny,” he said. “Tomorrow we have to write our own destiny and so do Manchester United.

“There’s no fear, just tremendous excitement. We’re ready to go through knowing anything can happen. I think we’re all aware a tough game awaits and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie