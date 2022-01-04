Michael Bradley sacked as head coach of Italian club Zebre

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Michael Bradley has been sacked from his position as head coach of Italian club Zebre.

The Cork man had been in charge of the United Rugby Championship side since 2017 but they have consistently struggled for wins in recent years.

Zebre have lost all eight of their games in the URC and Challenge Cup so far this season.

Bradley was previously Connacht’s head coach from 2003 until 2010, while he also had a stint as the Ireland interim head coach in 2008 for the tour of New Zealand and South Africa.

He joined Edinburgh in 2011 and led them to the 2012 Heineken Cup semi-finals before moving on to become an assistant coach with Georgia in 2013.

Bradley was appointed head coach of Zebre in 2017 but his time in charge of the Parma-based club has now ended.

“Zebre Rugby Club reports that Michael Bradley has been relieved of his post as head coach of the franchise,” reads a statement from the club.

“The club has taken this decision in anticipation of the technical renewal path planned for the coming seasons.

“The whole franchise wishes to express its utmost gratitude to Michael for the commitment and contribution made over the years and for the wonderful human and professional journey undertaken together.

“Best wishes to Michael for the continuation of his career.”