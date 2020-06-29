This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheika linked to top job at big-money takeover targets Beziers

The club confirmed over the weekend that they were negotiating with United Arab Emirates investors.

By AFP Monday 29 Jun 2020, 7:10 PM
45 minutes ago 970 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5136543
Michael Cheika before Australia's World Cup Pool D game with Wales last year.
Image: Craig Mercer/INPHO
Michael Cheika before Australia's World Cup Pool D game with Wales last year.
Michael Cheika before Australia's World Cup Pool D game with Wales last year.
Image: Craig Mercer/INPHO

FORMER WALLABIES COACH Michael Cheika was on Monday linked with the top job at second-tier French rugby side Beziers, who are in talks with wealthy UAE investors about a takeover.

Beziers were a powerhouse team in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 11 championships, but are now languishing in the Pro D2 second division.

The club confirmed over the weekend that they were negotiating with United Arab Emirates investors, led by former France international Christophe Dominici, who are keen to return the side to former glories.

The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday said it was “a done deal” for former Leinster boss Cheika to join as coach if the takeover proceeded.

Other reports have named All Blacks Ma’a Nonu and Beauden Barrett as players on Beziers’ radar.

Cheika quit as Wallabies coach in October after Australia’s humiliating 40-16 World Cup quarter-final exit against England and is currently a consultant with rugby league side Sydney Roosters.

Earlier this month, he told reporters he had been in Europe talking to people about opportunities, but nothing fitted so far.

He was most recently linked with the vacant job at English Premiership side Gloucester, but insisted he had “nothing to do with them”.

Cheika has a history of turning around under-performing clubs, notably Leinster and the NSW Waratahs, helping both win silverware.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie