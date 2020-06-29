Cheika linked to top job at big-money takeover targets Beziers

FORMER WALLABIES COACH Michael Cheika was on Monday linked with the top job at second-tier French rugby side Beziers, who are in talks with wealthy UAE investors about a takeover.

Beziers were a powerhouse team in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 11 championships, but are now languishing in the Pro D2 second division.

The club confirmed over the weekend that they were negotiating with United Arab Emirates investors, led by former France international Christophe Dominici, who are keen to return the side to former glories.

The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday said it was “a done deal” for former Leinster boss Cheika to join as coach if the takeover proceeded.

Other reports have named All Blacks Ma’a Nonu and Beauden Barrett as players on Beziers’ radar.

Cheika quit as Wallabies coach in October after Australia’s humiliating 40-16 World Cup quarter-final exit against England and is currently a consultant with rugby league side Sydney Roosters.

Earlier this month, he told reporters he had been in Europe talking to people about opportunities, but nothing fitted so far.

He was most recently linked with the vacant job at English Premiership side Gloucester, but insisted he had “nothing to do with them”.

Cheika has a history of turning around under-performing clubs, notably Leinster and the NSW Waratahs, helping both win silverware.

