This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You just don't know, in life and sport, what's going to happen next' - Macauley

The Ballyboden St Enda’s midfielder paid tribute to his late team-mate Dermot Manley after yesterday’s Leinster semi-final win over Garrycastle.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 25 Nov 2019, 6:04 PM
38 minutes ago 1,369 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4905565
Ballyboden's Michael Darragh Macauley.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ballyboden's Michael Darragh Macauley.
Ballyboden's Michael Darragh Macauley.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BALLYBODEN’S PROGRESSION TO the Leinster club SFC final was tinged with sadness as star man Michael Darragh Macauley reflected on a difficult 10 days for the club.

The Dublin champions saw off Garrycastle by 11 points in TEG Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon, but following the final whistle, Macauley’s thoughts immediately turned to his former team-mate Dermot ‘Digger’ Manley who passed away recently. 

“What was on my mind more than anything today was the loss of Dermot Manley,” the Dublin midfielder told RTE Radio 1.

“We lost ‘Digger’ last week and nothing is going to be the same again. We’re looking at everything differently.

“You just don’t know, in life and in sport, what’s going to happen next.

“Dermot was an unbelievable human. He played with this team, was on championship-winning teams with this club.

“He was one of the best humans I ever met and if we had a few more like him, the world would be a better place.”

The last time the south side club progressed from Dublin they went on to lift provincial and All-Ireland titles. Macauley believes the current squad are as strong as the all-conquering outfit of 2015/16. 

“Ballyboden will probably always put out a strong 15 and has done so for the last 10 years,” he said.

“What we haven’t had is a strong 20 or 25 to push lads in training. This is the probably the strongest we’ve had it, even since 2015-16. There’s a serious group of lads there.”

Excitement levels will ramp up ahead of Sunday week’s Leinster final against Carlow champions Éire Óg.

“Momentum builds, people get behind it, flags start going up in Rathfarnham, Knocklyon and people in the shops start talking about it.

“It gets that lovely buzz about the place,” Macauley added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie