Friday 14 August, 2020
Michael Jordan sneakers fetch record-breaking price of $615,000 at auction

The Chicago Bulls icon wore the shoes in a game where he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

By AFP Friday 14 Aug 2020, 9:46 AM
By AFP Friday 14 Aug 2020, 9:46 AM
https://the42.ie/5175607
The iconic Air Jordan 1 Highs.
Image: Christies.com
The iconic Air Jordan 1 Highs.
The iconic Air Jordan 1 Highs.
Image: Christies.com

A PAIR OF Michael Jordan’s game-worn sneakers sold for $615,000, Christie’s auction house said Thursday, shattering a record set just months ago by the sale of another pair of the basketball legend’s shoes.

The sneakers were a pair of Air Jordan 1 Highs that the NBA megastar wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball so hard it shattered the glass backboard.

“This is the original shoe with an actual piece of the backboard, a piece of glass, in the sole of the shoe,” said Caitlin Donovan, head of handbag and sneaker sales at Christie’s — which organized the auction with Stadium Goods.

Jordan racked up 30 points while wearing the size 13.5 shoes, which are in the red and black colors of his Chicago Bulls team.

Though the sale broke the record set in May when a pair of Air Jordan 1′s sold for $560,000, the new auction landed below the estimated range of $650,000 and $850,000.

The record setting sales highlight the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of “The Last Dance,” an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

It also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.

© AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

