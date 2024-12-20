Michael Lowry signs three-year contract extension with Ulster

UTILITY BACK MICHAEL Lowry has signed a three-year extension with his home province, keeping him in an Ulster shirt until at least 2028.

The 26-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Ulster since his debut in 2018 against Munster.

He was named at full-back in the Pro14 dream team in 2020/21 and in the following season was nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year.

— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 20, 2024

That form saw him called up to the Ireland international squad, where he made a try-scoring debut against Italy in the 2022 Six Nations Championship.

A graduate of the Ulster Rugby Academy, Lowry won three Danske Bank Schools’ Cups in a row with Royal Belfast Academical Institution and captained the side in his final year.

“I’m delighted to sign for the next three seasons. I enjoy being a part of this team and playing at Kingspan Stadium in front of our fans,” Lowry said.

“I am excited for the future of this group and looking forward to seeing where we can get to as a team and individually.”

Ulster Rugby’s general manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “Michael is an extremely important member of the senior squad. He has a lot of experience for his age, and his attitude and professionalism is always exemplary.

“His versatility is also a huge strength, whether playing on the wing or at full-back, and his competitiveness on the pitch belies his physical stature.

“With young backs coming through, Michael is the perfect role model for others to follow.”