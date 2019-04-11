This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Louth man named in Australia U20 squad ahead of World Cup meeting with Ireland

Michael McDonald has been included in the Junior Wallabies squad for the Oceania Championships.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 12:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,259 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4587124
Louth native Michael McDonald.
Image: Rugby WA
Louth native Michael McDonald.
Image: Rugby WA

LOUTH NATIVE MICHAEL McDonald has been named in the Junior Wallabies squad for this month’s U20 Oceania Championships on the Gold Coast.

The Western Australia scrum-half made the 32-man panel, having originally been included in coach Jason Gilmore’s pre-World Cup training squad of 48, for the clashes with holders New Zealand, Japan and Fiji.

It means the former Dundalk RFC player could be in line to face Ireland in the World Rugby U20 Championship in Argentina in June, with the Aussies also down to play England and Italy in the competition’s group phase.

The 19-year-old first earned national recognition after a breakthrough 2017 campaign in which he helped his club side, Palmyra, to the Colts Premiership title.

Gearoid McDonald Michael's brother, Gearoid, in AIL action with Lansdowne in 2014. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

McDonald moved to Australia with his parents and twin brother, Andrew, at the age of 13, having played all his rugby with Dundalk to that point.

His two older siblings, Cillian and Gearoid, have enjoyed careers at a decent level within Ireland, the latter lining out for Old Belvedere and Lansdowne in the All-Ireland League as well as helping Leinster Juniors to the Interprovincial crown last May.

Australia have named 12 contracted Super Rugby players in their squad, including  Queenslanders Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson and Jack Hardy, who is currently on the Reds’ tour of South Africa.

The Wallabies begin their quest for a first Oceania crown at this grade against Japan on 26 April before facing Fiji four days later and the All Blacks on 4 May.

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

