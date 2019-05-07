Louth native set to face Ireland after being named in Australia U20 squad

LOUTH NATIVE MICHAEL McDonald has been named in the Australia squad for next month’s World Rugby U20s Championship in Argentina.

With the Australians taking on Grand Slam winners Ireland in Pool B of the championship on 9 June in Santa Fe, McDonald is set to face the country of his birth.

The scrum-half was excellent as Australia enjoyed an undefeated Oceania U20s Championship campaign in recent weeks, with McDonald standing out in last weekend’s impressive 24-0 victory over New Zealand.

Former Dundalk RFC man McDonald will now look to shine on the global stage as the Australians target success in Argentina, where they will also face England and Italy in the pool stages.

19-year-old McDonald moved to Australia with his family at the age of 13.

Having impressed in club rugby with Palmyra, McDonald played for Perth Spirit in the 2017 National Rugby Championship, as well as representing Western Australia in the Australia U19 Championship.

He made his senior debut for the Western Force in Global Rapid Rugby this year, coming off the bench in a 42-10 win over the Asia Pacific Dragons last month in Perth.

