Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Ulster sign Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald from Western Force

The 23-year-old was born in Louth but moved to Australia at the age of 13.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 1:22 PM
15 minutes ago 885 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5821798

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald on a one-year-deal.

The 23-year-old joins from Super Rugby side Western Force.

McDonald was born in Louth and played his early rugby at Dundalk RFC before moving to Australia at the age of 13.

At 19, he made his senior debut for Western Force in the Rapid Rugby tournament.

McDonald was also part of the Australia U20s side that reached the final of the 2019 World Championships, and his impressive displays helped him seal a move to the Waratahs.

He spent a year with the New South Wales side before moving back to Western Force last year, where he briefly shared a dressing room with fellow Louth man Rob Kearney, making six Super Rugby appearances for the club.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be joining Ulster,” McDonald said.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to get back to Ireland and experience rugby in the northern hemisphere at a professional level. I’m extremely grateful, and I look forward to having a go.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the southern hemisphere, and he will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to the club as preparations for the new season get underway.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie