Ulster sign Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald from Western Force

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald on a one-year-deal.

The 23-year-old joins from Super Rugby side Western Force.

McDonald was born in Louth and played his early rugby at Dundalk RFC before moving to Australia at the age of 13.

At 19, he made his senior debut for Western Force in the Rapid Rugby tournament.

McDonald was also part of the Australia U20s side that reached the final of the 2019 World Championships, and his impressive displays helped him seal a move to the Waratahs.

He spent a year with the New South Wales side before moving back to Western Force last year, where he briefly shared a dressing room with fellow Louth man Rob Kearney, making six Super Rugby appearances for the club.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be joining Ulster,” McDonald said.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to get back to Ireland and experience rugby in the northern hemisphere at a professional level. I’m extremely grateful, and I look forward to having a go.”

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland added: “Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the southern hemisphere, and he will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to the club as preparations for the new season get underway.”