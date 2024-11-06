Michael Murphy to end inter-county retirement and rejoin Donegal panel

DONEGAL FOOTBALL GREAT Michael Murphy will come out of retirement to rejoin the county’s senior football panel for 2025, as first reported by his BBC colleague Thomas Niblock.

Murphy, 35, called time on his inter-county career this month two years ago but Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland-winning captain has been drafted back into the fold by Jim McGuinness.

The five-time All-Star has continued to excel on the field for Glenswilly in the intervening couple of years while also taking on media roles, including with BBC Northern Ireland. In recent months, Murphy has been a member of the Football Review Committee.

But the Bomany native, who won five Ulster titles and one All-Ireland during his initial 15 years in Tír Conaill colours, is set to park his off-field duties and don the Donegal jersey once again next season.

Murphy is his county’s all-time leading points-scorer and football’s new rules, which include restrictions on the number of players allowed in each half, could afford him the space to significantly stretch that record.