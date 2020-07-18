Irish international Michael Obafemi shortlisted for prestigious Golden Boy award

File photo of Michael Obafemi,celebrating a goal away to Chelsea earlier this season.

IRISH INTERNATIONAL MICHAEL Obafemi has been included on the 80-player shortlist for this year’s prestigious Golden Boy award.

The award is arranged and shortlisted by Italian sportspaper Tuttosport, with results decided by a public vote. The award is open to any player under 21 and playing in a top tier domestic league across Europe.

Obafemi has today been included in an admittedly long shortlist, along with Alphonso Davies, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood, Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho.

Obafemi made his Premier League debut in January 2018 as Southampton’s second-youngest player and was capped by Martin O’Neill at senior international level in an otherwise forgettable 0-0 Nations League draw away to Denmark in November of the same year.

That remains his sole senior appearance and Obafemi struggled with injury for much of 2019, but has become a regular for Southampton this season, making 19 appearances. He has scored thrice, the most recent being a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Last year’s winner of the award was Atletico’s Joao Felix, and other past winners include Kylian Mbappe, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero, and Lionel Messi.

Voting is open here.