Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Andrew Paton/INPHO
RIP

'What a legacy,' 'Absolute hero of mine,' - Tributes pour in for Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

The much-loved GAA broadcaster has passed away at the age of 93.
1.50pm, 25 Jun 2024
209
0

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the legendary GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who has passed away at the age of 93.

Ó Muircheartaigh, a native of Kerry, was widely considered to be one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports broadcasters and commentated on Gaelic games for over 60 years on RTÉ Radio.

His voice and commentary style was synonymous with the game, conjuring up phrases during matches which have cemented his status as one of the sports most beloved figures.

“As a player in the 90s, we always wanted Míchéal to commentate on our games,” GAA president Jarlath Burns said on RTÉ today. “We knew he would turn the ordinary narrative of a game to poetry. He did it so beautifully, eloquently, but most of all, he did it gently.

“When you consider his achievements, apart from commentary and all those things that he did, his promotion of the Irish language in such an unintrusive and beautiful way, brought a love of the Irish to so many people.”

“I was only fresh on the Dublin team for a match in Parnell Park against Kerry and was walking the pitch beforehand. I knew who he was, I didn’t think he knew me but he came over and shook hands and said, ‘I knew your late uncle Tom, and Fran as well.’”

