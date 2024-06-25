'What a legacy,' 'Absolute hero of mine,' - Tributes pour in for Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the legendary GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh who has passed away at the age of 93.

Ó Muircheartaigh, a native of Kerry, was widely considered to be one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports broadcasters and commentated on Gaelic games for over 60 years on RTÉ Radio.

His voice and commentary style was synonymous with the game, conjuring up phrases during matches which have cemented his status as one of the sports most beloved figures.

“As a player in the 90s, we always wanted Míchéal to commentate on our games,” GAA president Jarlath Burns said on RTÉ today. “We knew he would turn the ordinary narrative of a game to poetry. He did it so beautifully, eloquently, but most of all, he did it gently.

“When you consider his achievements, apart from commentary and all those things that he did, his promotion of the Irish language in such an unintrusive and beautiful way, brought a love of the Irish to so many people.”

'That's Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. His ability to take a simple fact and weave it into the narrative of the game and turn it into something beautiful was the epitome of him'



GAA president Jarlath Burns pays tribute to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. pic.twitter.com/oGHNBh237j — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 25, 2024

Des Cahill

❤️ RIP Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh pic.twitter.com/7mmXrzziJ8 — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) June 25, 2024

Alan Kerins

What a man. No words A true legend gentleman and inspiration. a huge supporter and friend of our work. What a legacy. Sincerely sympathies to him family and Friends. Ireland has lost a national treasure. An unforgettable experience with him on top of Carrauntwohill with Sam pic.twitter.com/Tg4VmkVKQY — Alan Kerins (@alankerins) June 25, 2024

Conor McNamara

Absolute hero of mine.



No commentator did onomatopoeia quite as well as Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.



You could *feel* the clash of the ash through his voice.



RIP https://t.co/8Z6Cfdxhnz — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) June 25, 2024

RnaG Spórt

Beannacht Dé le tráchtaire spórt ár linne 🙏



🎙 Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh 🎙

1930 - 2024



Is cinnte nach mbeidh a leithéid ann arís



Comhbhrón le Helena, lena chlann & a cháirde ar fad pic.twitter.com/gO4Gv23fDJ — RnaG Spórt (@SportRnaG) June 25, 2024

Simon Harris

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I today learned of the death of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.



May he rest in peace.



Read my statement here below. pic.twitter.com/IIFgls59Dc — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 25, 2024

John Kenny

I’d be giving about someone in Micheal’s company his reply was “did you know him Well”. RIP legend #michealomuircheartaigh Our department is in mourning today @RTEsport https://t.co/pgYpkjpSRN — john kenny (@JohnKennyMedia) June 25, 2024

Conor Mortimer

RIP Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Such sad news. Always loved listening to him when we crossed paths. Great storyteller. Great man. Will be sadly missed. 🙏 — Conor.mortimer ⚽️ (@Conmort) June 25, 2024

Vincent Hogan

Very sorry to hear the great Micheal O’Muircheartaigh has passed. Like Bill McLaren in rugby, a complete natural behind the microphone. — Vincent Hogan (@Vincent_Hogan) June 25, 2024

Ger Brennan

“I was only fresh on the Dublin team for a match in Parnell Park against Kerry and was walking the pitch beforehand. I knew who he was, I didn’t think he knew me but he came over and shook hands and said, ‘I knew your late uncle Tom, and Fran as well.’”

RTÉ GAA

The death has occurred of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh at the age of 93. @martymofficial pays tribute to an icon of GAA broadcasting https://t.co/PtvfIwpXZd pic.twitter.com/XBKZ2seOOH — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 25, 2024

Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh

Lots of tributes being paid to Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh inniu, and I hope a lesson to newer and aspiring broadcasters. Keep your accent, use your blas, be unique. It served him and us so well. Fear cineálta, lách, lán le spraoi. — DrMáireT (@MaireTNC) June 25, 2024

Chris Kamara

Just heard the sad news from @NickyByrne & @Cormac88 that the legendary commentator Michael O Muircheartaigh has passed away. Myself & @JeffStelling spent a cracking week with Meehaul as he educated us on the GAA. We went from grassroots to the All Ireland final. RIP Michael you… pic.twitter.com/8K7LBEwt5W — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) June 25, 2024

Kieran Donaghy

Sad day for all GAA people but he was one of our own. What a man, we will never see the likes of him again. Thanks for the help with the underdogs and the useful advice pre big games from Fitzgerald stadium to Croker . Rest in peace Mícheál , thanks for the memories. #legend pic.twitter.com/ac4rO1R1K1 — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) June 25, 2024

Eoin Liston

Great memories May he Rest In Peace #gentleman family man storyteller,competitor professional humorous,devilment Funloving …. pic.twitter.com/Gpqt5gK3KW — Eoin Liston (@EoinListon) June 25, 2024

Patrick Kielty

So sad to hear this today. No one could paint a picture like this man. Wherever you were in the world, he brought you to the edge of the pitch and the edge of your seat. A giant and a gent. Rest in peace. https://t.co/qRBlnjlNEZ — Patrick Kielty (@PatricKielty) June 25, 2024

Dara Ó Briain