Sunday 4 August, 2019
Mick Schumacher follows in father's footsteps with Hungarian Grand Prix win

Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael, clinched his first Formula Two victory in Hungary on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 1:05 PM
9 minutes ago 568 Views No Comments
Mick Schumacher celebrates his win in Hungary.
MICHAEL SCHUMACHER’S SON Mick claimed his maiden Formula Two victory on Sunday, as the 20-year-old triumphed at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Schumacher junior is signed up to Ferrari’s Formula One academy, and was victorious in the F2 sprint race at the Hungaroring – a circuit where his father won four races.

The youngster started from pole in the reverse-grid sprint race, after finishing eighth in a feature event on Saturday, and led for all 28 laps, crossing the line ahead of Nobuharu Matsushita.

“An amazing race. The car was great, thank you to the team for delivering a car like this,” Schumacher told Sky Sports.

“Credit to Nobuharu who kept me entertained, it was not easy, but just really happy.”

It is the first time the Schumacher name has been on a podium in a major race since 2012, when seven-time Formula One champion Michael – who has not been seen in public since suffering a serious head injury while skiing in December 2013 – finished third at the European Grand Prix.

