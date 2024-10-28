Graham a major boost to Galway's All-Ireland hopes as Leitrim left to count the cost

THE WORST KEPT secret in GAA circles was confirmed last week as Galway landed a major coup by securing the highly rated Mickey Graham on their coaching ticket.

Graham was part of the Connacht engine room under manager Pádraic Joyce for the Railway Cup competition last weekend. That heightened the speculation. And the criticism. The optics of Graham’s appointment in proximity to his exit from the Leitrim job certainly soured the talk around his links with Galway.

In any case, Galway have their man. And after losing Cian O’Neill to the Kerry footballers, a manager with an Ulster title on his CV is the perfect ointment to soothe that loss in personnel.

Graham has been a manager of note since 2018. After guiding the Mullinalaghta club to three consecutive county titles in Longford, he helped them deliver a Leinster title after an incredible victory over Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes. Mullinalaghta had been lurking in the provincial championship, reaching the Leinster semi-final in 2016 against St Vincent’s of Dunlin, and the quarter-final in 2017 where they fell short against Westmeath outfit St Loman’s.

But 2018 was a seismic breakthrough that drew national attention. RTÉ cameras arrived at the half-parish that shares a border with Gowna in Cavan. Their unlikely, almost unfathomable rise, even earned them a slot on the Late Late Show.

Graham had already been ratified as the new Cavan manager at this point, and officially took charge of his native county in 2019. They dropped from Division 1 to Division 3 in the first two years of his stint but Cavan also reached back-to-back Ulster finals. Donegal outgunned them in the 2019 decider — Cavan’s first Ulster final appearance since 2001 –but Graham’s side dramatically overturned that result when they met again in the 2020 final.

The game was held in November as a result of the Covid pandemic, and crowds were not permitted to attend due to the restrictions in place at the time. But the outpouring of emotion was still palpable as Cavan ended a 23-year wait for Ulster glory. It was fitting that Graham was the one to oversee the triumph having played a substitute role in that 1997 success. Graham stepped down as Cavan boss in 2023. That Ulster title was certainly the highlight of his reign. But he also helped them achieve back-to-back league promotions up to Division 2, as well as an appearance in the inaugural final of the Taileteann Cup in 2022.

Mickey Graham celebrating Cavan's Ulster title in 2020. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Leitrim was Graham’s next project as then manager Andy Moran added him to the backroom team for the 2024 campaign shortly after his Cavan exit. Together, they steered the county to promotion to Division 3 and a sixth-ever appearance in Croke Park when they contested the Division 4 final.

When Moran stepped down in July, Graham was selected as his successor the following month. His appointment signalled continuity and familiarity in the squad with the hopes of building on a prosperous 2024 season. But his shock departure from the position earlier this month now leaves the Connacht side without a general just a few months before the 2025 season begins. The manner of his exit has not been well received in Leitrim, and understandably so.

The Louth footballers were stung in similar circumstances last year when Mickey Harte abruptly departed as manager having already pledged his commitment to another season at the helm. Shortly after, he was announced as Derry’s new manager.

Managers and coaches have their own personal ambitions to factor in when considering offers that are presented to them. And while the timeline of Graham’s movements doesn’t make for pretty reading, he was officially unattached when Galway unveiled him as a coach. Galway chairperson Paul Bellew emphasised this to the Irish Examiner in the wake of Graham’s appointment, saying “Pádraic [Joyce] would never target a manager from another county.”

Looking at the role in isolation, the chance to work with a team that has contested two of the last three All-Ireland finals is a compelling offer for any mentor. Of course, that won’t stop the speculation as Leitrim are left to count the cost. Steven Poacher has been selected to fill the vacancy, but on the back of a rushed appointment process. There’s a bad odour around the situation.

In what will be his sixth year as Galway manager, there will considerable pressure on Joyce to deliver a first Sam Maguire since 2001. His team was ravaged by injury last year, racking up 21 players on the physio table at one point. And yet, they still managed to reach another All-Ireland final, and complete a Connacht three-in-a-row. Defeating Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final pitted them as favourites for the title but they underperformed in the final against Armagh.

Acquiring Graham’s services is a huge boost as they embark on that quest once more. His list of achievements so far demonstrates just how impactful he can be for a team that is chasing success. Galway will be hoping he can do the same for them.