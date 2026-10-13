Famed Down club Kilcoo confirm Mickey Harte as new manager

MICKEY HARTE HAS returned to management with famed Down club Kilcoo.

The three-time All-Ireland winner has agreed to take charge for the 2027 campaign after his most recent spell in joint charge of Offaly.

https://t.co/njbmVvlyjf — Kilcoo GAC (@KilcooGAC) October 13, 2026

Harte was unanimously ratified at a club committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

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Harte left his role with Offaly in July and has opted for a stint in the club game with the Down outfit.

In a short statement, Kilcoo said they were “delighted” and “over the moon” that the former Louth and Derry boss had agreed to take the reins.