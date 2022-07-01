Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Mo Salah ends speculation by committing future to Liverpool

The Egyptian has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for the Reds.

By AFP Friday 1 Jul 2022, 4:27 PM
53 minutes ago 2,208 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5805387
Mo Salah (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mo Salah (file pic).
Mo Salah (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MO SALAH ended speculation over his Liverpool future on Friday by signing a new contract that will reportedly run until 2025.

Salah, who has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances for Liverpool, had entered the final year of his previous contract with talks stalling over the 30-year-old’s wage demands.

However, the Egypt forward said he has more trophies at Anfield in his sights after finally putting pen to paper.

“I feel great and excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah told Liverpool’s website.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.”

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has become a fundamental part of Jurgen Klopp’s side, helping establish them as serial contenders for domestic and European success.

He scored in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham and was the club’s top scorer when they won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years in 2020.

Last season Salah was crowned Premier League player of the year by both players and football writers after scoring 31 goals that took Klopp’s men to the brink of a historic quadruple.

Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup, but missed out on the Premier League title by a point to Manchester City and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards),” Salah added.

“Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Retaining Salah is a massive boost to Liverpool’s chances of continued success under Klopp, who also signed a new deal to remain in charge until 2026 in April.

Liverpool had already lost one key player this summer when Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich after six years at Anfield.

However, Darwin Nunez’s arrival from Benfica for a fee that could rise to a club-record €100 million (£85 million) has softened that blow.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie