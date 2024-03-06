Advertisement
Liverpool's Salah fitness boost ahead of Manchester City clash

Forward returned to training today ahead of Europa League tie tomorrow and top of table showdown at Anfield on Sunday.
34 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah returned to training ahead of the Europa League last-16 first leg against Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Egypt international’s presence with the rest of the squad at the AXA training complex ahead of their flight out was more significant in the context of the week, with Premier League title rivals Manchester City due at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah has played just 46 minutes since leaving the African Cup of Nations early with a hamstring injury on 18 January.

Those came in one substitute appearance against Brentford in mid-February, after which the 31-year-old was sidelined with what manager Jurgen Klopp said was muscle fatigue.

