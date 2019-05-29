This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mo Salah has paid tribute to former team-mate Daniele De Rossi.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 May 2019, 8:10 PM
Mo Salah (left) and Daniele De Rossi were team-mates at Roma.
Image: Marco Luzzani
Mo Salah (left) and Daniele De Rossi were team-mates at Roma.
Mo Salah (left) and Daniele De Rossi were team-mates at Roma.
Image: Marco Luzzani

MO SALAH HAS praised former team-mate Daniele De Rossi and revealed that he would love to play alongside him again, albeit accepting it would now be difficult.

De Rossi is currently on the lookout for a new club for the first time in his career after the 36-year-old played his final game for Roma on Sunday, against Parma.

Salah was his team-mate for two seasons between 2015 and 2017 and only had kind words for the former Italy international.

“He is a legend of the club and of Italian football, not just because he is a great friend of mine,” Salah told Sky Sport Italia.

“I don’t know what to say, I saw the game and the affection of the fans who saluted him. He made many sacrifices for his team, I would like to thank him. He is one of the best of which I have played with. Good luck for the future.”

Salah was then quizzed on the possibility of De Rossi joining him at Anfield, something the Egyptian admitted he would enjoy.

“It would be beautiful,” said the Liverpool star when asked if De Rossi could join him in the Premier League. ”But I don’t know if it’s possible. It would be pleasing for me to play with him again, he is an optimal player.”

De Rossi’s Roma career spanned nearly two decades and he made over 600 appearances for the Giallorossi, helping them win the Coppa Italia in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

The midfielder has also been linked with a move to Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

As for Salah, he and his Liverpool team-mates are preparing to take on Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday.

It offers the former Roma man a shot at redemption after his disastrous final last season, in which he was forced to be replaced in the first-half with a shoulder injury. This time, though, the Egyptian is hoping for a different outcome.

I am very excited,” he said. “Last year we lost and for this we want to redeem ourselves. It will be a very difficult match – we played Tottenham in the Premier League and beat them twice.

“However, this doesn’t count. A final is a match on its own and we want to win it.”

