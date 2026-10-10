Mona McSharry bags another full set of medals in second leg of World Cup

MONA MCSHARRY WILL leave the second leg of the World Aquatics World Cup with another full set of medals after adding silver in the 50m Breaststroke on Saturday.

Olympic medallist McSharry departs Uzbekistan with gold in the 100m Breaststroke, silver in the 50m Breaststroke and bronze in the 200m Breaststroke, following on from her success in the first leg in Baku, Azerbaijan, where she earned gold in the 100m Breaststroke, silver in the 200m Breaststroke and bronze in the 50m Breaststroke.

McSharry secured second place in a thrilling 50m Breaststroke final, touching in 29.85 seconds behind Russia’s Ralina Giliazova (29.76), while Belgium’s Florine Gaspard (29.86) was third. The three women shared the podium in Baku a week earlier, but with Gaspard taking gold ahead of Giliazova and McSharry respectively.

For the second consecutive day, Ellen Walshe progressed from the heats to two finals, qualifying in both the 100m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley.

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Walshe narrowly missed out on a medal in the 200m Individual Medley, finishing fourth in 2:07.74, before placing eighth in the 100m Butterfly in 58.22.

The final leg of the 2026 World Aquatics World Cup takes place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from 15-17 October, where both McSharry and Walshe will return to action.