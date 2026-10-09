Mona McSharry Eyes Triple Crown and cash bonus in Tashkent

MONA MCSHARRY SUCCESSFULLY defended her 100m Breaststroke title from Baku on day two, of stop two, of the World Aquatics World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ellen Walshe has qualified for the finals of the 400m Individual Medley and 50m Butterfly.

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McSharry claimed her second consecutive World Cup 100m Breaststroke title, putting herself firmly on course for the coveted World Cup ‘Triple Crown’ in the event. Should she win the final leg in Astana, Kazakhstan, next Friday, the Olympic bronze medallist will complete the clean sweep and secure a €9,000 bonus.

The Sligo swimmer delivered another impressive performance to win, touching the wall in 1:04.25, improving on her morning heats swim of 1:04.79.

Russia’s Evgeniia Chuiknova once again took silver in 1:04.50, while Belgium’s Florine Gaspard and the Netherlands’ Tes Schouten shared bronze in 1:05.38.

Ellen Walshe returned to action in the 400m Individual Medley and 50m Butterfly. Having finished fifth in the 400m IM at last week’s World Cup opener in Baku, the Templeogue swimmer improved her placing by one position to finish fourth in 4:32.71.

Later in the session, Walshe lined up in the 50m Butterfly final after clocking 25.94 in the morning heats to qualify eighth. She matched that ranking in the final, finishing eighth in 26.00.

The Irish duo return to the pool on Saturday, with McSharry set to compete in the 50m Breaststroke and Walshe scheduled for the 200m Individual Medley.