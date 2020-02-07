This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monaco winger suspended ‘indefinitely’ for pushing referee

Portuguese international Gelson Martins shoved the official twice in their 3-1 defeat to Nimes.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Feb 2020, 10:37 AM
Martins shoves Lesage.
Image: YouTube
Martins shoves Lesage.
Martins shoves Lesage.
Image: YouTube

MONACO WINGER GELSON Martins has been suspended indefinitely for pushing a referee, pending a Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) investigation.

Martins is facing a lengthy ban after pushing referee Mikael Lesage twice during Monaco’s 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Nimes on 1 February.

Having initially shoved Lesage following Tiemoue Bakayoko’s 32nd-minute red card, Portugal international Martins was then sent off before pushing the referee again.

Martins, who joined Monaco permanently from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2019, risks receiving a suspension of up to eight months.

Monaco team-mate Bakayoko received a two-match ban after his sending off last week.

Martins has scored four goals and assisted another for Monaco, who are 10th in Ligue 1 this season.

Source: Foot News/YouTube

