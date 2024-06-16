Monaghan stay in hunt for Sam Maguire but miss out on home tie

MONAGHAN RETAINED THEIR interest in the All-Ireland SFC thanks to a three-point win over Meath at Kingspan Breffni, 1-17 to 1-14.

Yet a late scoring run by Meath, who reeled off 0-7 without reply, means that Monaghan finished third in Group 4, behind Louth on scoring difference. So Vincent Corry’s side will not have a home preliminary quarter-final next week.

Substitute Barry McBennett made the game’s telling contribution, scoring 1-2 to set the Ulster county on the path to victory.

Monaghan led by nine points after 60 minutes to place them in sight of a home tie next week, but Meath – whose manager Colm O’Rourke confirmed afterwards he will stay on next year – refused to give up and put in that late scoring burst.

Monaghan had nine different scorers in all including freetakers Jack McCarron and Micheal Bannigan who hit a combined 0-7, with one of Bannigan’s efforts coming from play.

Cathal Hickey scored Meath’s goal in the first half, at the end of which Monaghan led by 0-8 to 1-4.