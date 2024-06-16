Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Wylie and Jordon Morris reach for the ball. James Lawlor/INPHO
fine margins

Monaghan stay in hunt for Sam Maguire but miss out on home tie

Late scoring burst by Meath denies Monaghan a home preliminary quarter-final.
7.00pm, 16 Jun 2024
214
0

MONAGHAN RETAINED THEIR interest in the All-Ireland SFC thanks to a three-point win over Meath at Kingspan Breffni, 1-17 to 1-14. 

Yet a late scoring run by Meath, who reeled off 0-7 without reply, means that Monaghan finished third in Group 4, behind Louth on scoring difference. So Vincent Corry’s side will not have a home preliminary quarter-final next week. 

Substitute Barry McBennett made the game’s telling contribution, scoring 1-2 to set the Ulster county on the path to victory. 

jack-mccarron-with-his-nephew-seanie Jack McCarron with his nephew Seanie after the game. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Monaghan led by nine points after 60 minutes to place them in sight of a home tie next week, but Meath – whose manager Colm O’Rourke confirmed afterwards he will stay on next year – refused to give up and put in that late scoring burst.  

colm-orourke Colm O'Rourke: Staying on. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Monaghan had nine different scorers in all including freetakers Jack McCarron and Micheal Bannigan who hit a combined 0-7, with one of Bannigan’s efforts coming from play.

Cathal Hickey scored Meath’s goal in the first half, at the end of which Monaghan led by 0-8 to 1-4. 

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     