Limerick's Monaleen deliver final flourish to beat Tooreen in gripping intermediate decider

Monaleen 1-17

Tooreen 1-15

MONALEEN HAD THE strongest gallop down the final furlong of a fantastic AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Hurling Final in Croke Park to overtake Tooreen in the final ten minutes.

The Limerick side hadn’t led the game all evening until the 53rd minute when Donnacha Ó’Dálaigh hit their 14th point of the evening and while Cathal Freeman did level the game up not long after that score, the wind was behind the Limerick men.

The first half saw Tooreen go into an early four-point lead but Monaleen stuck with them, and with 15 minutes gone, it was 0-6 to 0-3 to the Mayo men. However the first goal of the evening from Dan Power, who found himself free in behind the Tooreen defence, had the game all square on 18 minutes.

Liam Lavin netted for the Mayo side thee minutes before the break and a point from Shane Boland had Tooreen four to the good heading towards half-time, but Monaleen weren’t going away and points from the imperious Mark O’Dwyer and Andrew La Touche Cosgrave left their side trailing by just two at the turn around on a score of 1-9 to 1-7.

Tooreen hit two early second-half points to go four clear, but Monaleen through O’Dwyer and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh kept their cool and went about reeling in their opponents, which they finally did when Ó Dálaigh put the in front for the first time.

Freeman, who gave his all for the beaten Mayo side, did level it up with an inspirational score, but points from Ó Dálaigh and Joseph Fitzgerald pushed their side two clear as injury time approached.

Fergal Boland cut the gap back to a single point again and while Tooreen laid siege looking for a levelling score, the final say on the day was left to Ó Dálaigh who put his team two to the good with the last shot of the day,

Scorers for Monaleen: Mark O’Dwyer (0-7, 3f), Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (0-5), Dan Power (1-0), Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (0-2), Ed Doyle (0-1), Luke Murphy (0-1), Joseph Fitzgerald (0-1)

Scorers for Tooreen: Shane Boland (0-4, 1f), Liam Lavin (1-1), Cathal Freeman (0-3), Fergal Boland (0-2), Eoin Delaney (0-2), Sean Regan (0-2), David Kenny (0-1)

Monaleen

1. Jamie Power

2. Simon Griffin, 3. Bryan Canny, 4. Jamie Porter

5. Leo Morrison, 6. Lorcan Lyons, 7. Ronan Lyons

8. Joseph Fitzgerald, 9. Lochlann McHale

10. Dan Power, 11. Mark O’Dwyer, 12. Luke Murphy

13. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, 14. Ed Doyle, 15. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave

Subs: 24. David Maloney for Power, 22. Eoghan O’Driscoll for O’Dwyer

Tooreen

1. Bobby Douglas

2. Conor Henry, 3. Michael Morley, 4. Oisín Greally

5. Joe Boyle, 6. Stephen Coyne, 7. David Kenny

8. Seán Kenny, 9. Daniel Huane

10. Liam Lavin, 11. Fergal Boland, 12. Cathal Freeman

13. Shane Boland, 14. Seán Regan, 15. Eoin Delaney

Subs: 23. Kenny Feeney for Ruane, 21. Gary Nolan for Henry

Referee: Colum Canning (Antrim)