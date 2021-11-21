Mountbellew/Moylough and Tourlestrane book places in Connacht football semi-finals

Barry McHugh and Mountbellew/Moylough are into the Connacht Club SFC semi-finals.

Connacht Club SFC quarter-finals

Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway) 0-16 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim) 2-8

Tourlestrane (Sligo) 0-9 St Kiernan’s (London) 0-4

Ulster Club SFC first round

Watty Graham’s Glen (Derry) 0-8 St Eunan’s (Donegal) 1-4

GALWAY CHAMPIONS MOUNTBELLEW/MOYLOUGH survived the concession of two first-half goals to beat Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins of Leitrim by two points in their Connacht club senior football championship quarter-final clash.

The Leitrim side led by six points at the break, 2-5 to 0-5, thanks to goals from Niall McGovern and Tom Prior.

But fresh from dethroning All-Ireland champions Corofin last week, Mountbellew/Moylough held their opponents to just three points in the second half as they mounted their comeback.

They had flipped the script within 11 minutes of the restart, Michael Daly kicking two points in quick succession to edge the Galway men into an 0-12 to 2-5 lead.

And although Luke Murphy drew Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins level with a pointed free shortly afterwards, it was Mountbellew/Moylough who had more left in the tank, winning the final quarter by 0-4 to 0-2 to set up a semi-final against Pádraig Pearses of Roscommon.

On the other side of the draw, Mayo champions Knockmore await Tourlestrane in the semis after the Sligo men outsed London champions St Kiernan’s by five points, 0-9 to 0-4, in Markievicz Park.

In the first round of the Ulster club senior football championship, Danny Tallon kicked a decisive late free as Watty Graham’s Glen beat St Eunan’s 0-8 to 1-4 in Letterkenny.

St Eunan’s held a one-point lead as the clock ticked into the final minutes and survived a huge scare when Shaun Patton saved a penalty from Conleth McGuckian.

But Malachy O’Rourke’s Glen held their nerve with Michael Warnock equalising before Tallon struck a late, late winner.