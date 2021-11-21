Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Mountbellew/Moylough and Tourlestrane book places in Connacht football semi-finals

Danny Tallon kicked a decisive late free as Watty Graham’s Glen beat St Eunan’s in the first round of the Ulster club football championship.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,256 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5608040
Barry McHugh and Mountbellew/Moylough are into the Connacht Club SFC semi-finals.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Barry McHugh and Mountbellew/Moylough are into the Connacht Club SFC semi-finals.
Barry McHugh and Mountbellew/Moylough are into the Connacht Club SFC semi-finals.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Connacht Club SFC quarter-finals

  • Mountbellew/Moylough (Galway) 0-16 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim) 2-8
  • Tourlestrane (Sligo) 0-9 St Kiernan’s (London) 0-4

Ulster Club SFC first round

  • Watty Graham’s Glen (Derry) 0-8 St Eunan’s (Donegal) 1-4 

GALWAY CHAMPIONS MOUNTBELLEW/MOYLOUGH survived the concession of two first-half goals to beat Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins of Leitrim by two points in their Connacht club senior football championship quarter-final clash.

The Leitrim side led by six points at the break, 2-5 to 0-5, thanks to goals from Niall McGovern and Tom Prior.

But fresh from dethroning All-Ireland champions Corofin last week, Mountbellew/Moylough held their opponents to just three points in the second half as they mounted their comeback.

They had flipped the script within 11 minutes of the restart, Michael Daly kicking two points in quick succession to edge the Galway men into an 0-12 to 2-5 lead.

And although Luke Murphy drew Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins level with a pointed free shortly afterwards, it was Mountbellew/Moylough who had more left in the tank, winning the final quarter by 0-4 to 0-2 to set up a semi-final against Pádraig Pearses of Roscommon.

On the other side of the draw, Mayo champions Knockmore await Tourlestrane in the semis after the Sligo men outsed London champions St Kiernan’s by five points, 0-9 to 0-4, in Markievicz Park.

In the first round of the Ulster club senior football championship, Danny Tallon kicked a decisive late free as Watty Graham’s Glen beat St Eunan’s 0-8 to 1-4 in Letterkenny.

St Eunan’s held a one-point lead as the clock ticked into the final minutes and survived a huge scare when Shaun Patton saved a penalty from Conleth McGuckian.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But Malachy O’Rourke’s Glen held their nerve with Michael Warnock equalising before Tallon struck a late, late winner.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie