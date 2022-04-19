MTK Global CEO resigns after 'pressure of the last few weeks'

BOB YALEN HAS stepped down as the CEO of MTK Global, the boxing management company announced today.

In a statement, Yalen stated that ‘the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense’, as he explained the reasoning behind his decision.

MTK Global last week insisted that they would comply fully with the worldwide financial sanctions against Daniel Kinahan handed down by the US government as part of a campaign targeting organised crime.

“MTK parted ways with Mr Kinahan in February 2017,” the company said. “He has had no interest in the business since then, and will have no future involvement with us.”

Today’s full statement announcing Yalen’s departure reads:

“We regret to announce that Bob Yalen has today stepped down as CEO of MTK Global for personal reasons.

“We would like to thank him for all of his efforts on behalf of the business and his leadership of our team.

“Bob Yalen said: “I am incredibly proud of the success of MTK Global and I feel privileged to have served as President and CEO since 2018.

“However, the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense. I need to consider the impact on myself and my family. So after four years leading MTK, I think it’s time for me to step aside to take on new challenges.”"