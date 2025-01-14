Advertisement
MTU Kerry knock UCC out of the Sigerson Cup

A seven-point win for the home team in Tralee tonight.
8.59pm, 14 Jan 2025

MTU KERRY CAUSED a surprise in tonight’s Sigerson Cup action as they knocked out competition specialists UCC.

With both sides losing their first round ties, the stakes were raised for this Round 2B clash and it was the Tralee-based side who triumphed on home soil by 2-15 to 2-8.

The seven-point defeat sees UCC, champions most recently in 2023, exit this year’s competition at an early juncture, while MTU Kerry progress to Round 3.

The winners were ahead 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time, with second-half goals from Keith Evans and Conor O’Sullivan putting MTU Kerry into a commanding lead entering the final quarter.

Cian McMahon, who was involved with Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland club semi-final last Sunday, found the net for UCC and Killian Falvey raised another green flag, but MTU Kerry ran out deserved seven-point victors.

cian-mcmahon-and-brian-oconnor Cian McMahon (right) in action in last October's Kerry county final. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

 

The Sigerson Cup action continues tomorrow night with four games in Round 2A and three matches in Round 2B.

The four Round 2A winners will progress automatically to the quarter-finals, with the losers of those games and the winners of Round 2B, moving onto Round 3.

*****

Wednesday 15 January

Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

  • Ulster University v University of Limerick, Abbotstown, 7pm
  • MTU Cork v TUS Midlands, MTU Cork, 7.15pm.
  • TU Dublin v St Mary’s Belfast, Grangegorman, 7.15pm.
  • UCD v DCU, Belfield, 7.45pm – HEC YouTube.

Round 2B

  • ATU Sligo v ATU Galway, ATU Sligo, 7pm.
  • University of Galway v Queens University Belfast, Templeport, Cavan, 7pm.
  • Maynooth University v ATU Donegal, Maynooth, 7.15pm.
