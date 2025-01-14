MTU Kerry knock UCC out of the Sigerson Cup

MTU KERRY CAUSED a surprise in tonight’s Sigerson Cup action as they knocked out competition specialists UCC.

With both sides losing their first round ties, the stakes were raised for this Round 2B clash and it was the Tralee-based side who triumphed on home soil by 2-15 to 2-8.

The seven-point defeat sees UCC, champions most recently in 2023, exit this year’s competition at an early juncture, while MTU Kerry progress to Round 3.

The winners were ahead 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time, with second-half goals from Keith Evans and Conor O’Sullivan putting MTU Kerry into a commanding lead entering the final quarter.

Cian McMahon, who was involved with Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland club semi-final last Sunday, found the net for UCC and Killian Falvey raised another green flag, but MTU Kerry ran out deserved seven-point victors.

Cian McMahon (right) in action in last October's Kerry county final. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Massive win tonight for @MTUKerryGAAClub in the @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup as they defeated @ucc_gaa by 2-15 to 2-08.



We've 7 more big games tomorrow!



Check out previews 👇 https://t.co/c67Ia1sF8Z — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 14, 2025

The Sigerson Cup action continues tomorrow night with four games in Round 2A and three matches in Round 2B.

The four Round 2A winners will progress automatically to the quarter-finals, with the losers of those games and the winners of Round 2B, moving onto Round 3.

Wednesday 15 January

Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

Ulster University v University of Limerick, Abbotstown, 7pm

MTU Cork v TUS Midlands, MTU Cork, 7.15pm.

TU Dublin v St Mary’s Belfast, Grangegorman, 7.15pm.

UCD v DCU, Belfield, 7.45pm – HEC YouTube.

Round 2B