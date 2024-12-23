Munster's Casey, Kleyn, and Abrahams ruled out for 4 months

MUNSTER’S CRAIG CASEY, Jean Kleyn, and Thaakir Abrahams have all been ruled out for approximately four months in the latest big injury blows for the province.

Casey, Kleyn, and Abrahams all underwent surgery last week.

Casey went under the knife after suffering a knee injury in the recent defeat to Castres, the same game in which Abrahams picked up a shoulder injury. Kleyn, meanwhile, had surgery on a thigh injury as his luckless run continues.

It looks like there is further bad injury news on the way with centre Alex Nankivell heading for a scan on his hamstring injury today. Nankivell suffered the injury in Munster’s win over Ulster last weekend.

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne is also heading for a scan after picking up a thigh injury against Ulster, while hooker Scott Buckley requires a scan for the calf issue he suffered while playing for Munster A against Ulster A.

In more encouraging news, hooker Diarmuid Barron [chest], flanker Peter O’Mahony [calf] and scrum-half Conor Murray [elbow] are progressing well with their recovery and could return against Leinster at Thomond Park on the 27th of December.

Loosehead prop Dian Bleuler is going through the return-to-play protocols for a head injury and his availability against Leinster will be determined later in the week.

Liam Coombes [chest], Seán O’Brien [leg], Diarmuid Kilgallen [wrist], Jeremy Loughman [hip], Josh Wycherley [neck], Mark Donnelly [ankle], Patrick Campbell [shoulder], Cian Hurley [knee], Edwin Edogbo [Achilles], Roman Salanoa [knee] all remain on the long-term injury list.