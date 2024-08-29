Advertisement
Leinster and Munster will cross swords. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Interpros

Christmas Interpro fixtures confirmed for Irish provinces

Christmas fixtures revealed for BKT URC games.
1.37pm, 29 Aug 2024
THE GOOSE FAT WILL once again be shunned by the rugby players of the four provincial teams as the BKT United Rugby Championships have finalised their Interpro Christmas games. 

Ulster will be taking their traditional Friday night slot on 20 December, when they play host to Munster at Kingspan stadium with kick-off at 7.35pm, and the following day, Leinster have Connacht at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm. 

Munster then will be hosting the big one on 27 December when Leinster come to visit Thomond Park (7.35 kick-off), while Connacht will welcome Ulster on 28 December at the Dexcom Stadium with kick-off at 7.35pm.  

None of the four provinces are in action on New Year’s Day as had previously been the case, leading to a little more rest time than before. 

Author
Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
