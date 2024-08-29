Christmas Interpro fixtures confirmed for Irish provinces

THE GOOSE FAT WILL once again be shunned by the rugby players of the four provincial teams as the BKT United Rugby Championships have finalised their Interpro Christmas games.

Ulster will be taking their traditional Friday night slot on 20 December, when they play host to Munster at Kingspan stadium with kick-off at 7.35pm, and the following day, Leinster have Connacht at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30pm.

Updates and adjustments to the 2024/25 fixtures have been finalised 👇#BKTURC #URC — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) August 29, 2024

Munster then will be hosting the big one on 27 December when Leinster come to visit Thomond Park (7.35 kick-off), while Connacht will welcome Ulster on 28 December at the Dexcom Stadium with kick-off at 7.35pm.

None of the four provinces are in action on New Year’s Day as had previously been the case, leading to a little more rest time than before.