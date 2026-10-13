20,000 tickets sold for Munster's clash in Cork, while Edogbo returns to training

MUNSTER SAY THAT ticket sales for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork have passed the 20,000 mark.

This will be Munster’s second Champions Cup game at the 45,300-capacity stadium, with Gloucester having visited last season.

There are high hopes of further uptake in tickets in the coming days as Munster look to make a fast start to their Champions Cup campaign. A crowd of 36,208 attended last season’s game against Gloucester in Cork.

Meanwhile, Munster have welcomed Ireland international Edwin Edogbo and Australian playmaker Will Harrison back into on-pitch training as they near their returns from injury.

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Second row Edogbo hasn’t featured yet this season due to a shoulder issue, while new signing Harrison hasn’t been able to make his debut because of a knee injury.

Out-half/fullback Harrison joined from the Kintetsu Liners during the summer and Munster are excited to get the left-footed playmaker up and running.

It’s unclear whether they will be in the mix for the Racing game, but having Edogbo and Harrison back soon will be a big boost for Munster.

Locks Tom Ahern [neck spasm] and Fineen Wycherley [shoulder] have not been ruled out for the Racing game and will be assessed as the week goes on.

Loosehead prop Michael Milne [ankle], hooker Diarmuid Barron [neck], and fullback/wing Shane Daly [hamstring] are “progressing well,” according to Munster.