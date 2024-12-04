Advertisement
The Dr Harty Cup. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Champions bow out as Dr Harty Cup quarter-final line-up is completed

The preliminary quarter-finals took place today.
5.20pm, 4 Dec 2024
REIGNING CHAMPIONS NENAGH CBS bowed out of this year’s Dr Harty Cup today as they were defeated at the preliminary quarter-final stage by De La Salle College.

The Waterford side ran out 0-15 to 0-12 winners against their Tipperary counterparts in Bansha. Mark Hartley, son of Waterford great Fergal, was the key player as he fired ten points for the winners.

De La Salle College will fly the flag for Waterford, while St Flannan’s Ennis will be the Clare standard-bearers in the quarter-finals.

St Flannan’s held off Limerick opponents, John The Baptist Community School from Hospital, in their encounter this afternoon played at TUS Moylish, by 0-14 to 1-7. Clarecastle youngster Harry Doherty, an All-Ireland minor winner with Clare in 2023, shot eightn points for the winners.

Craig O’Sullivan starred for Cork side Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG as they advanced to the quarter-finals. The Mon took down Blackwater CS Lismore by 0-22 to 3-10 after extra-time in Castlelyons, a superb fightback seeing O’Sullivan raised 16 white flags overall.

The last of today’s ties saw Thurles CBS win the local Tipperary derby at The Ragg, storming past Our Lady’s Templemore by 1-21 to 1-6.

Cashel Community School, Midleton CBS, Ardscoil Rís, and CBC Cork had already qualified directly to the quarter-finals as group winners.

The last eight fixtures will take place on Wednesday 8 January.

Results

Dr Harty Cup Preliminary Quarter-Finals

  • St Flannan’s College Ennis 0-14 John The Baptist CS Hospital 1-7
  • De La Salle College Waterford 0-15 Nenagh CBS 0-12
  • Thurles CBS 1-21 Our Lady’s Templemore 1-6
  • Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh 0-22 Blackwater CS Lismore 3-10
