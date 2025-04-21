5 talking points after Munster hurling day of draws and drama

1. Those dramatic finales

The hype and anticipation surrounding the Munster hurling championship has escalated off the back of the standard of games served up in recent seasons. Meeting those lofty expectations can be difficult, but in terms of pure drama the opening day of the 2025 instalment delivered.

The conclusions in Ennis and Thurles yesterday were thrilling. Clare embarked on a late scoring spree to overtake Cork and place themselves in the driving seat. David Reidy was on the verge of being the match-winner, but a Cork team who had seen the scoreboard advantage evaporate before their eyes, were rescued by a placed ball of their own deep in injury-time as Declan Dalton converted his shot.

Free-takers also traded crucial scores in Semple Stadium. Firstly Aaron Gillane knocked over the point that seemed set to ensure Limerick had at last shaken off Tipperary’s determined challenge. Yet the home side were defiant, and when William O’Donoghue was penalised for a throw ball, Darragh McCarthy availed of the opening to snap over a point for Tipperary.

No winners, no losers, and honours even all round. The odds beforehand on a draw being the outcome in both Ennis and Thurles? 153-1.

*****

Advertisement

2. Clare dig deep

In the run of scores, it was Clare who were pegged back in the last act of the game when Cork struck their levelling point, yet there was only one comeback that dominated the post-match discussions aroud Ennis.

The All-Ireland champions found themselves in a desperately tight spot at half-time of opening day, trailing by 12 points and struggling to stifle the flow of Cork’s attacking play. The boost of two quickfire goals arrived early after half-time, but Clare were still in chase mode as they were nine in arrears in the 56th minute and eight adrift by the 66th minute.

The dismissal of Shane Barrett altered the course of the game yet the benefit of an extra player was not the sole factor underpinning Clare’s revival. Peter Duggan was a wrecking ball causing damage to the Cork defence, a key ingredient as Clare wrestled back the momentum. He pounced for Clare’s third goal, the collective Banner unit rattled off a succession of points and came extremely close to pulling off a famous comeback to win on home soil. Victory eluded them but that demonstration of resilience will please Brian Lohan.

*****

3. Cork showcase goal threat but needed greater reward

Hindsight confirmed Cork needed to get a greater reward from their goal chance creation in the first half, but that sense also lingered at half-time despite the fact they then possessed a handsome twelve-point lead. There was a hint of the threat that Brian Hayes posed for Cork from the off. He had come close to seizing on a pair of long deliveries in the opening moments, but when those opportunities fell his way in the 13th and 25th minutes, the St Finbarr’s forward was decisive. After a hat-trick at this venue last month in the league, Hayes swelled his goal tally further on the championship stage.

Cork pushed hard to prise Clare apart for further goals but found the opposition rearguard holding firm. Pat Ryan mentioned afterwards that Cork needed to be more clinical and could have carried the ball in closer to goal before unleashing shots. The strikes by Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett that saw the former denied by Eibhear Quilligan and the latter off target as the ball flew past the upright, must have been prominent in Ryan’s mind.

Cork’s attacking showing was mesmeric on occasions in the opening period. The game was never quite put out of Clare’s reach though and they clawed their way back into contention in the second half.

*****

4. Tipperary rebound from league final misery

Given the misery they endured in the Munster championship last year, no wins from four outings and hammered by both Limerick and Cork, along with the dismal atmosphere surrounding them after the league final loss, the manner in which Tipperary rebounded yesterday must be saluted.

In his league final summation, Liam Cahill acknowledged the second quarter where Cork blew them away, while continuously emphasising the spirit and positivity in their second-half response. Those qualities surfaced from the off yesterday, they matched Limerick’s level of aggression on the pitch, and stayed within touching distance throughout on the scoreboard.

Darragh McCarthy marked his senior championship debut in style, Jake Morris thrived when relocated to the half-forward line as he weighed in with four points, and John McGrath emerged again as a marksman of note when presented with a chance to bang a goal.

Digging in to claim a draw against the team who have dominated hurling since 2018, and who despatched Tipperary by 15 points last April, should send Cahill’s charges down to Cork in a buoyant mood next Sunday.

*****

Related Reads Tipperary and Limerick cap off epic day of Munster hurling with thrilling draw Brian Lohan: 'We're just delighted with our lads, they always give that bit of fight' Cork and Clare play out dramatic draw in Munster hurling opener

5. Limerick shake up selection

As they stepped out into championship for the first time since 2020 without the tag of All-Ireland title holders, the intrigue around Limerick’s prospects was understandable. The selection that John Kiely would press into action provoked plenty debate and Friday’s staggering revelation that Nickie Quaid had recovered from a cruciate injury in five months to be named in goal, ramped that up.

When Limerick took to the field, there were further areas of interest. Stationing William O’Donoghue at centre-back and Kyle Hayes at centre-forward was striking. Defensive duo Barry Murphy and Colin Coughlan were handed their first championship starts, while Adam English marked his bow with a return of 1-2, the goal demonstrating his audacity.

Shane O’Brien was terrific with 1-4 from play and there was a sense of difference to the Limerick collective. They couldn’t quite fashion the victory though as Tipperary drew level and getting the blend right will be the target now for Limerick over the rest of their Munster campaign.