Jamie Barron of Waterford and Clare's Tony Kelly contesting for the ball during last year's Munster championship. James Crombie/INPHO
decision

Venue rota announced for future Munster hurling finals involving Clare or Waterford

Deciders involving these counties must be played at neutral venues.
1 hour ago

THE MUNSTER COUNCIL has announced a venue rota for future provincial hurling finals featuring Clare/Waterford.

Deciders involving these counties will be played at neutral venues, starting with Semple Stadium in 2024 followed by Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh and then the TUS Gaelic Grounds. 

A statement from Munster GAA adds that Cork, Limerick and Tipperary will “continue with their existing home and away agreements should any two of those counties qualify for the Munster Hurling Final.”

The decision comes after Clare and Limerick agreed to play last year’s Munster final at the Gaelic Grounds.

