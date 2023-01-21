Niamh Briggs' Munster retain interpro title and go back-to-back for first time since 2015

Connacht 24-50 Munster

MUNSTER RETAINED THE Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title after Deirbhile Nic a Bháird’s rampaging first-half try inspired a 50-24 win over Connacht at the Sportsground.

Niamh Briggs’ charges completed a clean sweep of bonus point victories – becoming back-to-back champions for the first time since 2015 – and their all-international back row, led by number 8 Nic a Bháird, was again in marauding form.

Clodagh O’Halloran (26 minutes) and Nic a Bháird (28) both touched down to add to Alana McInerney’s opening try, with Connacht staying in the fight thanks to Clara Barrett’s fine finish from a Nicole Fowley cross-field kick.

Trailing 19-5 at half-time, the westerners cancelled out a Róisín Ormond try with a second effort from Barrett, the teenage winger’s fourth of the tournament.

Munster’s strength in depth was key, replacements Eilís Cahill (two), Rachel Allen and Heather Kennedy adding four more tries to the champions’ haul as they put the contest to bed by the hour-mark.

Nonetheless, Connacht’s young guns still had a chance to sine, two tapped penalties propelling replacement front rowers Emily Gavin and Hannah Coen over the line to earn a late try bonus point.

Ulster welcome Leinster to Queen’s University Sports Ground at 5.30pm, with the action live on BBC iPlayer.