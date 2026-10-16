Munster explain playing in Cork instead of Thomond Park on anniversary of Anthony Foley's death

MUNSTER HAVE PUT out a statement to say they understand the upset among some supporters that the province’s Champions Cup game against Racing 92 this weekend is not taking place in Thomond Park on the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s death.

This week La Rochelle head coach and former Munster and Ireland teammate of Foley, Ronan O’Gara, detailed why he thought the game should not take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Limerick

“The game should be in Thomond Park all day long. All night long too for that matter,” O’Gara wrote in his Irish Examiner column. “Axel is Shannon, Limerick, Thomond Park, the embodiment of all three great institutions. If this sounds strange coming from a Cork man it’s because, in this instance, it’s coming from a Munster man.

“You could bring any other game to Páirc Uí Chaoimh but don’t do it on the 10th anniversary of this great man’s tragic death. The Limerick people would fill Thomond Saturday night to its 26,000 capacity all on their own as a mark of respect to one of their folk heroes – and would stir up a great Munster rugby occasion in the process. This is a classic case of Munster Rugby not helping themselves.”

Cork man and former Ireland international Donal Lenihan said on Morning Ireland that the game should have taken place in Limerick, but Munster’s hierarchy were not in the ideal spot to plan such a fixture.

“I think you couldn’t get somebody who epitomised Munster more. I understand fully the game should be in Limerick,” Lenihan said.

“But Munster looked at the draw originally and they have two home games – Racing at the beginning of the campaign and Gloucester at the end of the campaign in January.

“And because Munster hosted Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last year, it was felt that they couldn’t host them again, that they needed a more attractive side.

“The decision was made months ago, were they aware of Anthony’s anniversary? It is unfortunate. Yes, it should be in Limerick to honour him.

“To be fair to Munster, they’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t. No matter what decisions they make these days, there seems to be issues with it.

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“But all things being equal, I would say, yes, this game should be in Limerick.”

Statement

Munster statement said the province “understands why some supporters are disappointed that tomorrow’s fixture against Racing 92 is not taking place at Thomond Park on the weekend of the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing.”

It continued: “Anthony’s connection with Limerick, Shannon RFC and Thomond Park is woven into the history of our province, and we fully appreciate why many people feel Thomond Park would have been the most fitting setting for this occasion.

Statement | Racing 92 At Páirc Uí Chaoimh 👇 https://t.co/TXViqGYcUS #SUAF 🔴 https://t.co/NRnMGQdmoV — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 16, 2026

“The decision to stage a Champions Cup fixture at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh was approved in March, before the Champions Cup draw took place, before opponents were known and before fixture dates and kick-off times were confirmed. At that stage, neither Racing 92 nor the anniversary weekend were factors that could have been anticipated in the planning process.

“The decision reflected our commitment to bringing major Munster Rugby occasions to supporters across the province and followed the success of hosting a European fixture in Cork last season. Season tickets were subsequently sold on that basis.

“Munster also requested a different sequence of European fixtures for the 2026/27 season, but our preferred arrangement was not accommodated. Tomorrow’s game is expected to attract approximately 25,000 supporters and is likely to be one of the most highly attended fixtures across the opening round of the Champions Cup, reflecting the continued strength of support for Munster Rugby throughout the province.

“Once the draw and fixture schedule were confirmed in July, it was clear that the match would take place on the weekend of the tenth anniversary of Anthony’s passing. However, by that stage season tickets had been sold and planning, ticketing and operational arrangements for both European fixtures were already significantly advanced. A change to the venue allocation was not considered practicable and our focus turned to ensuring that Anthony would be commemorated appropriately and respectfully.

Focus

“This was not a decision to move an Anthony Foley anniversary fixture away from Thomond Park. The venue decision had been made before the opposition, and the fixture date were known.

“Once those details were confirmed, our focus became ensuring that Anthony would be commemorated appropriately and respectfully. Those plans have been developed with the knowledge and support of the Foley family and in conjunction with Racing 92, Shannon RFC, Ballina-Killaloe RFC and supporters connected to both clubs.

“We recognise that, with the benefit of hindsight and the emotions understandably attached to this anniversary, many people will hold a different view on where this fixture should have been played. We respect those views.

“What unites everyone is their admiration, affection and gratitude for Anthony Foley and his extraordinary contribution to Munster Rugby. Our focus now is on ensuring that this weekend provides a fitting tribute to one of the greatest figures in our history and that he is remembered with the dignity, respect and love that he deserves.”