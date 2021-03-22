BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tipp, Cork and Limerick stars honoured in 2020 Munster Player of The Year awards

Cian Lynch picks up the Hurler of the Year award while Conor Sweeney accepts the football gong.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 22 Mar 2021, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,572 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5388527
Cian Lynch, Conor Sweeney and Martina O'Brien all picked up awards.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho.
Image: Photojoiner/Inpho.

STAR PLAYERS FROM Tipperary, Cork and All-Ireland SHC champions Limerick are among those who have been honoured in the 2020 Munster GAA awards.

Limerick’s Cian Lynch caps off an impressive season with John Kiely’s Liam MacCarthy winners by picking up the Senior Hurler of the Year award while Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney accepts the Footballer of the Year gong.

Both players were awarded All-Stars in 2020, with Sweeney playing a key role in helping the Premier County end an 85-year-wait for a Munster senior title.

Tipp boss David Power has been selected as the manager of the year for his role in that impressive feat.

Fellow All-Star recipient Mary Ryan of Tipperary is the Senior Camogie Player of the Year for 2020, while Cork goalkeeper Martina O’Brien has been crowned the Senior Ladies Footballer of the Year.

Due to the current restrictions, there will be no Awards night and the winners will receive
their awards from officers of the Munster Council when it is safe to do so.

2020 Munster GAA Award winners

Senior Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch (Limerick)
Senior Footballer of the Year: Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)
Manager of the Year: David Power (Tipperary)
Camogie Player of the Year: Mary Ryan (Tipperary)
Ladies Footballer of the Year: Martina O’Brien (Cork)
Handballer of the Year: Martina McMahon (Limerick)
Under 20 Hurler of the Year: Shane Barrett (Cork)
Under 20 Footballer of the Year: Killian Falvey (Kerry)
Minor Hurler of the Year: Adam English (Limerick)
Minor Footballer of the Year: Cian McMahon (Kerry)

