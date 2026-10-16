20-year-old O'Shea starts at 10 for Munster against Racing

20-YEAR-OLD out-half Charlie O’Shea will start for Munster in the number 10 shirt for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 in Cork [KO 8pm, Premier Sports], with 22-year-old flanker Seán Edogbo also in the starting XV.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has backed O’Shea in a leading role for the visit of the French side to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork man O’Shea made an impressive first start for Munster in their URC win against the Bulls two weekends ago before being used off the bench against Ulster last time out, but comes back into the starting XV for the Racing game as JJ Hanrahan shifts to the bench.

Like O’Shea, blindside flanker Edogbo will make his Champions Cup debut for the province in the starting XV, having impressed in that win against the Bulls, as well as in four appearances last season.

Meanwhile, hooker Max Clein and scrum-half Ben O’Donovan are set for their first appearances in the Champions Cup off the Munster bench.

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Saturday will be a poignant occasion for Munster, given that Friday is the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing.

Munster have announced that their number eight jersey will be retired for the Racing game in honour of Foley, with Brian Gleeson wearing number 24 instead.

Gleeson is another of the new faces in the starting Munster pack against Racing, with tighthead prop Jack Aungier, second row Tom Ahern and openside flanker John Hodnett also coming into the team.

Munster have opted for a 6/2 bench split of forwards and backs against Racing, who have left leading stars Josua Tuisova and Max Spring out of their selection for Saturday but should still offer a powerful challenge.

Munster:

15. Ben O’Connor

14. Shay McCarthy

13. Alex Nankivell

12. Dan Kelly

11. Seán O’Brien

10. Charlie O’Shea

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Marnus van der Merwe

3. Jack Aungier

4. Tom Ahern

5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)

6. Seán Edogbo

7. John Hodnett

24. Brian Gleeson

Replacements:

16. Max Clein

17. Josh Wycherley

18. Kieran Brookes

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Ben O’Donovan

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Jack O’Donoghue

Racing 92:

15. Geronimo Prisciantelli

14. Wilfried Hulleu

13. Vinaya Habosi

12. Joey Manu

11. Sione Tupou

10. Antoine Gibert

9. Antoine Latrasse

1. Edouard Jabea Njocke

2. Diego Escobar

3. Gia Kharaishvili

4. Thomas Lainault

5. Jordan Joseph

6. Lekima Tagitagivalu

7. Nicolas Martins

8. Maxime Baudonne (captain)

Replacements:

16. Yanis Basse

17. Lehopoame Leota

18. Demba Bamba

19. Nathan Hughes

20. Soumaila Camara

21. Maxime Machenaud

22. Sam James

23. Arthur Roche

Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].