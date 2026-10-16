20-year-old O'Shea starts at 10 for Munster against Racing

20-YEAR-OLD out-half Charlie O’Shea will start for Munster in the number 10 shirt for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 in Cork [KO 8pm, Premier Sports], with 22-year-old flanker Seán Edogbo also in the starting XV.
Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has backed O’Shea in a leading role for the visit of the French side to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Cork man O’Shea made an impressive first start for Munster in their URC win against the Bulls two weekends ago before being used off the bench against Ulster last time out, but comes back into the starting XV for the Racing game as JJ Hanrahan shifts to the bench.
Like O’Shea, blindside flanker Edogbo will make his Champions Cup debut for the province in the starting XV, having impressed in that win against the Bulls, as well as in four appearances last season.
Meanwhile, hooker Max Clein and scrum-half Ben O’Donovan are set for their first appearances in the Champions Cup off the Munster bench.
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Saturday will be a poignant occasion for Munster, given that Friday is the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing.
Munster have announced that their number eight jersey will be retired for the Racing game in honour of Foley, with Brian Gleeson wearing number 24 instead.
Gleeson is another of the new faces in the starting Munster pack against Racing, with tighthead prop Jack Aungier, second row Tom Ahern and openside flanker John Hodnett also coming into the team.
Munster have opted for a 6/2 bench split of forwards and backs against Racing, who have left leading stars Josua Tuisova and Max Spring out of their selection for Saturday but should still offer a powerful challenge.
Munster:
15. Ben O’Connor
14. Shay McCarthy
13. Alex Nankivell
12. Dan Kelly
11. Seán O’Brien
10. Charlie O’Shea
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Marnus van der Merwe
3. Jack Aungier
4. Tom Ahern
5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
6. Seán Edogbo
7. John Hodnett
24. Brian Gleeson
Replacements:
16. Max Clein
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Kieran Brookes
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Ben O’Donovan
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Jack O’Donoghue
Racing 92:
15. Geronimo Prisciantelli
14. Wilfried Hulleu
13. Vinaya Habosi
12. Joey Manu
11. Sione Tupou
10. Antoine Gibert
9. Antoine Latrasse
1. Edouard Jabea Njocke
2. Diego Escobar
3. Gia Kharaishvili
4. Thomas Lainault
5. Jordan Joseph
6. Lekima Tagitagivalu
7. Nicolas Martins
8. Maxime Baudonne (captain)
Replacements:
16. Yanis Basse
17. Lehopoame Leota
18. Demba Bamba
19. Nathan Hughes
20. Soumaila Camara
21. Maxime Machenaud
22. Sam James
23. Arthur Roche
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20-year-old O'Shea starts at 10 for Munster against Racing
20-YEAR-OLD out-half Charlie O’Shea will start for Munster in the number 10 shirt for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 in Cork [KO 8pm, Premier Sports], with 22-year-old flanker Seán Edogbo also in the starting XV.
Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has backed O’Shea in a leading role for the visit of the French side to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Cork man O’Shea made an impressive first start for Munster in their URC win against the Bulls two weekends ago before being used off the bench against Ulster last time out, but comes back into the starting XV for the Racing game as JJ Hanrahan shifts to the bench.
Like O’Shea, blindside flanker Edogbo will make his Champions Cup debut for the province in the starting XV, having impressed in that win against the Bulls, as well as in four appearances last season.
Meanwhile, hooker Max Clein and scrum-half Ben O’Donovan are set for their first appearances in the Champions Cup off the Munster bench.
Saturday will be a poignant occasion for Munster, given that Friday is the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing.
Munster have announced that their number eight jersey will be retired for the Racing game in honour of Foley, with Brian Gleeson wearing number 24 instead.
Gleeson is another of the new faces in the starting Munster pack against Racing, with tighthead prop Jack Aungier, second row Tom Ahern and openside flanker John Hodnett also coming into the team.
Munster have opted for a 6/2 bench split of forwards and backs against Racing, who have left leading stars Josua Tuisova and Max Spring out of their selection for Saturday but should still offer a powerful challenge.
Munster:
15. Ben O’Connor
14. Shay McCarthy
13. Alex Nankivell
12. Dan Kelly
11. Seán O’Brien
10. Charlie O’Shea
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Marnus van der Merwe
3. Jack Aungier
4. Tom Ahern
5. Tadhg Beirne (captain)
6. Seán Edogbo
7. John Hodnett
24. Brian Gleeson
Replacements:
16. Max Clein
17. Josh Wycherley
18. Kieran Brookes
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Ben O’Donovan
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Jack O’Donoghue
Racing 92:
15. Geronimo Prisciantelli
14. Wilfried Hulleu
13. Vinaya Habosi
12. Joey Manu
11. Sione Tupou
10. Antoine Gibert
9. Antoine Latrasse
1. Edouard Jabea Njocke
2. Diego Escobar
3. Gia Kharaishvili
4. Thomas Lainault
5. Jordan Joseph
6. Lekima Tagitagivalu
7. Nicolas Martins
8. Maxime Baudonne (captain)
Replacements:
16. Yanis Basse
17. Lehopoame Leota
18. Demba Bamba
19. Nathan Hughes
20. Soumaila Camara
21. Maxime Machenaud
22. Sam James
23. Arthur Roche
Referee: Karl Dickson [RFU].
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