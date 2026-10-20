Alex Nankivell signs two-year contract extension with Munster

MUNSTER CENTRE ALEX Nankivell has signed a two-year contract extension with the province, potentially paving the way for him to feature for Ireland.

Nankivell has committed to Munster until at least 2029. He will become eligible for Ireland in October 2028, turning 32 that month.

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The centre joined Munster from the Chiefs in the summer of 2023 and has established himself as a key member of the squad.

The 29-year-old scored three tries in 19 appearances in his debut season, before his 2024-25 campaign was disrupted by a hamstring injury, but he still managed to score four tries in 15 starts.

🔒 Here to stay! Alex Nankivell has signed a new two-year contract extension, keeping him in Munster red until at least 2029 🦌 Full story here 👉 https://t.co/U6PnHm1xlS https://t.co/EYdXdubRoQ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 20, 2026

Last season Nankivell featured in 20 games, earning three player-of-the-match awards, while rounding off the season with appearances for the Barbarians against South Africa and Wales.

He won both the Men’s Player of the Year and Supporters’ Players Of The Year honours at the 2026 Munster Rugby Awards.