Milne, Kilgallen and Wycherley to miss Munster's trip to Ulster

MUNSTER ARE LEFT counting the cost of their URC win over the Bulls on Saturday, with injuries to key players mounting up.
Michael Milne came off early and the province have confirmed he will be unavailable for this Saturday’s interpro with Ulster (KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports) due to an ankle injury.
Diarmuid Kilgallen left the Thomond Park pitch after scoring a first-half try and is out now with that hamstring injury.
Fineen Wycherley is unavailable due to a shoulder injury which caused him to be a late withdrawal ahead of the Bulls game.
“Michael Milne’s looked quite nasty, the way that he was folded in a tackle, but it’s actually been pretty good,” said head coach Clayton McMillan.
“So I don’t imagine that his time out is going to be much at all. Potentially a good chance of being back involved next week.
“Diarmuid Kilgallen, still early days, but probably thinking at least two to three weeks.
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“Fineen, he was a late scratch last week, which actually came off the back of an injury that he sustained in the Glasgow game. It wasn’t really until we got into a bit of full-on, sort of, bone-on-bone contact that he realised that he wasn’t good to go. So he was scratched, and then just off the back of that, I just feel it’s best to give him another week, but he should be back next week.”
Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett both passed HIAs on Saturday and are available for selection.
Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Nankivell are completing the return-to-play protocols.
Max Clein (neck) is increasing his training exposure and Lee Barron (ankle) is unavailable.
Ulster
Ulster meanwhile have confirmed Bryn Ward sustained a knee injury in Saturday’s URC draw with Glasgow Warriors. He will be unavailable for selection this week.
Matthew Devine (shoulder) also picked up an injury against Glasgow and his fitness for selection against Munster will be assessed this week.
Jacob Stockdale (hip), Scott Wilson (ankle) and Robert Baloucoune (concussion) have resumed full team training after their respective injuries.
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Milne, Kilgallen and Wycherley to miss Munster's trip to Ulster
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
MUNSTER ARE LEFT counting the cost of their URC win over the Bulls on Saturday, with injuries to key players mounting up.
Michael Milne came off early and the province have confirmed he will be unavailable for this Saturday’s interpro with Ulster (KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports) due to an ankle injury.
Diarmuid Kilgallen left the Thomond Park pitch after scoring a first-half try and is out now with that hamstring injury.
Fineen Wycherley is unavailable due to a shoulder injury which caused him to be a late withdrawal ahead of the Bulls game.
“Michael Milne’s looked quite nasty, the way that he was folded in a tackle, but it’s actually been pretty good,” said head coach Clayton McMillan.
“So I don’t imagine that his time out is going to be much at all. Potentially a good chance of being back involved next week.
“Diarmuid Kilgallen, still early days, but probably thinking at least two to three weeks.
“Fineen, he was a late scratch last week, which actually came off the back of an injury that he sustained in the Glasgow game. It wasn’t really until we got into a bit of full-on, sort of, bone-on-bone contact that he realised that he wasn’t good to go. So he was scratched, and then just off the back of that, I just feel it’s best to give him another week, but he should be back next week.”
Brian Gleeson and John Hodnett both passed HIAs on Saturday and are available for selection.
Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Donoghue and Alex Nankivell are completing the return-to-play protocols.
Max Clein (neck) is increasing his training exposure and Lee Barron (ankle) is unavailable.
Ulster
Ulster meanwhile have confirmed Bryn Ward sustained a knee injury in Saturday’s URC draw with Glasgow Warriors. He will be unavailable for selection this week.
Matthew Devine (shoulder) also picked up an injury against Glasgow and his fitness for selection against Munster will be assessed this week.
Jacob Stockdale (hip), Scott Wilson (ankle) and Robert Baloucoune (concussion) have resumed full team training after their respective injuries.
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Munster Rugby squad update