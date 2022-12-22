Munster still have no firm date for World Cup winner Snyman's injury return

HOPES THAT WORLD Cup winner RG Snyman might be back on the pitch for Munster during the festive season look highly unlikely with the province still unable to put a date on when he might return.

The Springbok has endured an injury nightmare since joining Munster over two years ago and is still battling back from his second cruciate injury, having played just 54 minutes across four games for the province.

Snyman, who will be 28 in January, suffered a set-back in his recovery earlier this season but there were hopes that he might finally get back on the pitch over the festive period.

However, Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast said a return date had not been pencilled in, although they were getting positive vibes from the medical team.

“Things are positive, that’s kind of the overall message that we’ve been getting,” said Prendergast.

“We’re all excited that he will back into the new year because bringing a world class player like that can do a lot to your game. Overall, things are moving forward which is great and positive.”

Snyman suffered his first cruciate injury just eight minutes into his debut against Leinster in 2020. He suffered a set-back in his recovery and also sustained burns in a firepit accident in Limerick in June 2021.

He made his comeback for Munster in September 2021 with three appearances off the bench but then the 6’9” lock suffered his second cruciate injury in his third game back against the Scarlets.

Munster extended his contract with a new two-year deal last January which will keep him at the province until the summer of 2024 at least.

Munster could really do with Snyman’s return after enduring a string of second row injuries this season with promising academy lock Edwin Edogbo, who has made seven senior appearances, suffering an ankle injury which sees him join Tom Ahern, Paddy Kelly and Fineen Wycherley on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Prendergast said Munster will need to be on top of their game to beat Leinster at Thomond Park on Stephen’s Day, not least as he believes the ability of Leo Cullen’s side to vary their game is a huge asset.

“They have the ability to hold onto the ball in attack and they’ve multiple kicking options across their backline,” added Prendergast. “In terms of any space that is there they have the ability to find that space and get it into that space quite early, whether through their shape and their framework, or those offensive kicking games.

“Obviously as an attack coach I look at how they attack and what they do well. I just think their ability to make the right decisions within the framework and they move very, very quickly.

“There are other sides to their game, and defensively they’re very hard to break down, but I suppose the one thing that we did allude to this week is their maul, because it’s an aspect to their game which has always been very strong, but I think it has probably gone to a new level this year.”

