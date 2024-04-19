Advertisement
Limerick's Declan Hannon lifting the Mick Mackey Cup last summer. James Crombie/INPHO
Poll: Who do you think will win the Munster hurling championship?

Limerick are the defending five in-a-row champions.
7.01am, 19 Apr 2024
LIMERICK ARE MUNSTER five in-a-row champions — can they make it six?

John Kiely’s side will have their sights set on the All-Ireland Drive for Five, but they’ll want to defend the Mick Mackey Cup first.

Before them, Cork last reigned supreme with back-to-back successes in 2017 and 2018, while the Treaty have defeated Tipperary (2019 and 2021), Waterford (2020) and Clare (2022 and 2023) in recent deciders.

The Banner will take confidence from their recent Division 1 league win, and Brian Lohan’s side will be looking to carry their good form into championship.

They welcome Limerick to Cusack Park on opening weekend, while it’s Waterford v Cork in Walsh Park. Tipperary will be waiting in the wings, and they get their bid up and running against the champions in the Lions’ Den next weekend.

Before it all gets underway again, call it…

Who do you think will win the Munster hurling championship?


Poll Results:

Limerick (12)
Cork (8)
Clare (6)
Tipperary (1)
Waterford (1)

