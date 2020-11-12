Munster lock Snyman 'progressing well' with rehab

MUNSTER THIS WEEK published a brief video diary to catch up with RG Snyman.

The Springbok World Cup winner suffered a luckless ACL injury inside the first minutes of his Munster debut and so has spent his time in Ireland on the road to recovery.

During the in-house interview Snyman, a freakishly powerful 6’9″ athlete, made a the startling admission that gym work is far from his strong suit.

“I’ve actually started working a bit harder in the gym, for a change I guess,’ said the 25-year-old.

Those efforts won’t necessarily lead to a quicker recovery from the horror knee injury. But his head coach was cautiously optimistic about the lock’s prospects after a good start to his rehab.

“He loves to play rugby but doesn’t necessarily like to do gym,” said Johann van Graan yesterday.

“To be fair to RG his first few months now he has really worked hard. Even before the operation he was putting in the time, straight after the operation he was straight back in the HPC.

Van Graan and Stephen Larkham ahead of the clash with Cardiff. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“With these injuries you can have set-backs along the way. I’d certainly say he is progressing very well. He’s on his timeline for a possible return somewhere between March and June. We just don’t know and we are taking it day by day.

“I want to give credit to the injured lads, Dave Kilcoyne, Joey Carbery, RG, they are really giving input into the team and they are part of the group.

“We would love to have them adding on the pitch but they are certainly adding off pitch at this stage and that’s brilliant to have with quality players.”

On the shorter-term injury front, Van Graan is hoping to have Dan Goggin back from a shoulder knock in time for Sunday’s Pro14 meeting against Ospreys. Although he calls his back-line resources ‘pretty thin’, Van Graan won’t rush the Limerick man back to compete with Rory Scannell and Damien De Allende.