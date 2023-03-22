Bad weather forces postponement of Munster U20 match in Dungarvan

WITH HEAVY RAIN forecast for Munster, tonight’s Under 20 Hurling Championship clash between Waterford and Limerick, scheduled to take place in Dungarvan, has been postponed.

The game will now be set for Saturday next, 25 March, with a 1.30pm throw-in.

With just over two weeks remaining to the start of the All-Ireland football championship, the fact games are being called off due to inclement weather must raise some concerns for the earliest championships ever.

The Munster Council are advising those who have already bought tickets to go to tonight’s fixture, that their tickets will be valid for the rescheduled fixture.

Those who have a ticket for the game, and are unable to attend on Saturday, can request a refund by contacting info.munster@gaa.ie

Match Rescheduled



Due to the inclement weather conditions, tonight’s https://t.co/cVNJ2HXh4f Munster U20 Hurling Championship game between Waterford & Limerick is off.



The match has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday March 25th at 1:30pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan. pic.twitter.com/4xxMQm91kR — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) March 22, 2023

