JEREMY LOUGHMAN FACES a race against time to be fit for Munster’s United Rugby Championship interpro against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
The prop is currently being assessed for a knee injury sustained during the Champions Cup win over Racing 92, with Munster set to delay the call on his availability until later this week.
Advertisement
The province also confirmed that Lee Barron (ankle), Shane Daly (groin), Edwin Edogbo (shoulder) and Will Harrison (knee) are all increasing their training load with their availability also to be determined later this week.
Diarmuid Barron and Michael Milne are continuing to recover from their respective neck and ankle injuries, but there was no indication of the expected timeline for their return.
There was better news regarding Fineen Wycherley, who came through his return from a shoulder injury unscathed with a try-scoring cameo off the bench in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Opponents Leinster will be without Ireland back-row Jack Conan for Saturday’s game, which also looks set to come too soon for scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Loughman a doubt for Munster's Aviva Stadium derby against Leinster
JEREMY LOUGHMAN FACES a race against time to be fit for Munster’s United Rugby Championship interpro against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
The prop is currently being assessed for a knee injury sustained during the Champions Cup win over Racing 92, with Munster set to delay the call on his availability until later this week.
The province also confirmed that Lee Barron (ankle), Shane Daly (groin), Edwin Edogbo (shoulder) and Will Harrison (knee) are all increasing their training load with their availability also to be determined later this week.
Diarmuid Barron and Michael Milne are continuing to recover from their respective neck and ankle injuries, but there was no indication of the expected timeline for their return.
There was better news regarding Fineen Wycherley, who came through his return from a shoulder injury unscathed with a try-scoring cameo off the bench in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Opponents Leinster will be without Ireland back-row Jack Conan for Saturday’s game, which also looks set to come too soon for scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Aviva Stadium Jeremy Loughman Leinster Munster Rugby Union United Rugby Championship Waiting Game