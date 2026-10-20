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Loughman, left, is a doubt for Saturday's derby with Leinster. Dan Clohessy
Waiting Game

Loughman a doubt for Munster's Aviva Stadium derby against Leinster

Munster prop picked up a knee injury during the Champions Cup win against Racing.
4.47pm, 20 Oct 2026

JEREMY LOUGHMAN FACES a race against time to be fit for Munster’s United Rugby Championship interpro against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The prop is currently being assessed for a knee injury sustained during the Champions Cup win over Racing 92, with Munster set to delay the call on his availability until later this week.

The province also confirmed that Lee Barron (ankle), Shane Daly (groin), Edwin Edogbo (shoulder) and Will Harrison (knee) are all increasing their training load with their availability also to be determined later this week.

Diarmuid Barron and Michael Milne are continuing to recover from their respective neck and ankle injuries, but there was no indication of the expected timeline for their return.

There was better news regarding Fineen Wycherley, who came through his return from a shoulder injury unscathed with a try-scoring cameo off the bench in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Opponents Leinster will be without Ireland back-row Jack Conan for Saturday’s game, which also looks set to come too soon for scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

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